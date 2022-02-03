News

Which Premier League club has ‘most passionate fans’? Newcastle United ranked against the rest…

Which club in the Premier League has the ‘most passionate fans’…?

A list has been published based on ‘research’, although I’m not quite convinced on just how deep they dug for the evidence / justification for the outcome.

The rankings from first to twentieth, most to least passionate, are below.

Always interesting and amusing anyways, stuff like this, for the debate /argument it produces in its wake.

The rankings of most passionate Premier League fanbases have been compiled the 1sports1 site and they say it is ‘Based on the fan votes accumulated from websites like the92.net, footballgrounfmap.com etc’

These are their comments on the Newcastle United fanbase and then the full list of one to twenty is below:

‘Newcastle’s support is regarded as one of the most spirited and cheerful inside England. It often piles up against the more successful clubs and creates a cauldron of the atmosphere on the match day.

Newcastle doesn’t have a particularly global fanbase like Arsenal or Manchester United, but the local support they have is passionate and intense. Game after game, season after season, their St. James’ Park stadium is full and noisy and full-blooded, which is far more than can be said for neighbours Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

The Geordies keep singing—even after many years without winning a major trophy.’

Their rankings of most passionate Premier League fanbase down to least passionate:

1. Leeds

2. Newcastle

3. Liverpool

4. West Ham

5. Arsenal

6. Aston Villa

7. Crystal Palace

8. Wolves

9. Norwich

10. Southampton

11. Chelsea

12. Leicester

13. Tottenham

14. Brighton

15. Everton

16. Manchester United

17. Manchester City

18. Burnley

19. Watford

20. Brentford

Interested to hear your opinions in the comments below…

