West Ham fans with very contrasting views on facing Newcastle United today

West Ham fans have seen their team pick up more points away from home than at the London Stadium.

The Hammers with 21 points on their travels, compared to 20 at home. A record of six wins, three draws and four defeats away from home, as opposed to six wins, two draws and four defeats on home soil.

A Premier League playing record that suggests consistency.

However, scratching below the overall season’s results, they break down to…

The opening 11 Premier League matches seeing West Ham winning seven and losing only two, whilst the last 14 PL games have seen them winning only five of them and losing six.

Little wonder that when West Ham fans are debating today’s match below, we see very different views.

Those who think Newcastle United can still be easily blown away, whilst many others predicting doom and gloom, despite the fact the Hammers would go top four if winning.

West Ham fans commenting via their Knees Up Mother Brown message board:

‘They’re not suddenly Man City. They’ve won a couple of games, clinging on against Villa, beating a very poor Everton side and coming out on top against a very unpredictable Leeds.

If we play how we can, we win.’

‘They’ve got wind in their sails. It would be good to punch a hole in them.’

‘They’re not all that good yet.

We do need to turn up though, which has been our biggest undoing.

I suspect Coufal might be sitting this one out in favour of Fredericks in order to counter Saint Maximin.’

‘1-1. Yawnathon.’

‘Rather face Chris Wood than Calumn Wilson.’

‘Daytime kick offs at the London Stadium are catastrophic for the atmosphere. It’s a night stadium.

Fans really need to give it some enthusiasm to get us over the line in this one.’

‘Defeat written all over it and mostly due to 1, lunchtime kick off, 2, Moyes’ inability to change (He doesn’t have options anyway) and 3, Barcodes recent upturn in form which we simply won’t deal with ala Saints and Leeds at home. 1 – 3 Barcodes I reckon.’

‘Expect Wood to score against us.

8-1 to us. Dawson hat trick against 3 different keepers.’

‘We need a win to keep us up there , they need a win for safety. should be good and hopefully we beat the human rights abuse team!’

‘Yes. Justice for the cat abusers

Cats, twice as much better than people.’

‘Tripier out and a full week to prepare. Feeling slightly more positive about this one.’

‘Vital we keep St Maximam or whatever his name is quiet. Wood always gives us problems when playing for Burnley so Dawson needs to do a job on him.’

‘We’re a better team, no doubt about that, but Newcastle have momentum.’

‘I grew up in Newcastle and went to plenty of NUFC vs West Ham games with my Dad / NUFC Mates in the 80s and 90s.

The result always seemed to be either 2-0 to Newcastle or 0-0.

I remember being stood in the Gallowgate home end when Lee Chapman scored and elbowing my NUFC mates in the ribs….only for it to be ruled offside and me receiving a load of punches on the back/head….and inevitably going on to lose 2-0.

Happy Days.’

‘If we play anything like we’ve played the last few games we’re in for a rough ride versus Newcastle. No doubt they’re a much stronger team today than 8 weeks ago. Seen a few posts on here saying they’re weak going forward. Interesting how we can have such different opinions cos to me they look far stronger going forward.’

‘I think we will lose, 1-3. But not too bothered.

We’re not gonna finish top 6 this season and we’re not gonna get relegated. We should really be prioritising the EL now.’

