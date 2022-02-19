Opinion

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Billy Miller to give us his match ratings and player comments after West Ham 1 Newcastle 1.

Newcastle United going behind to Dawson’s header, the poor defending from the free-kick a rare moment during the game when NUFC weren’t really at it.

Joe Willock deservedly giving the visitors an equaliser just before half-time with a clever finish.

Two months now since we lost a Premier League game and we’ve only conceded four goals in the six games over that period.

We were the better team for many phases of the game and the players ran their hearts out. Every player would have probably been marked one point higher had we snatched a win, but it was a real team effort today.

Considering three of our best players are injured, it is brilliant that we not only managed an away draw against a Champions League chasing side, but we should have won.

We would have absolutely crumbled in these circumstances a few months ago.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 7

Couldn’t do anything about the goal. Made a great fingertip save from Bowen early on.

The rest of the time he was calm and assured. Never looked in danger of conceding a second.

Krafth – 5

Looked alright in the early stages when we were on top.

Gave away a stupid free kick that we were subsequently punished from. No need for him to clear Antonio out as there were a host of bodies that the Jamaican was heading into.

Shaky after his booking and threw away multiple crossing opportunities, the weakest link of the defence by a longshot.

Schar – 7

Played his part in a disciplined defensive performance. Looked calm in possession and brought the ball forward a few times to help move the team forward.

Another solid showing and the captain is going to struggle to get back into the team, looking at the form of the two that have played in his position the last two games.

Burn – 8

Imperious again.

Worth his height in gold this lad.

He’s only played two games but he must be our first-choice centre back now. Wins everything in the air, is good on the ball.

We wanted to sign a commanding centre back and a ball playing centre back in January. Instead, we just signed one player that is both.

Seemed to get a head or leg or foot in the way of everything. Would be a 9 but did give the ball away a couple of times and was one of a clutch of players that should have done a better job against Dawson on the goal.

Targett – 8

Nullified West Ham’s in-form attacking threat of Jarrod Bowen.

It’s only his second game but he offers so much more than Lewis offensively and defensively. West Ham had no joy down their right-hand side at all.

Fraser – 7

Bamboozled Declan Rice with a rubbish ball into the box which the England international scuffed back into the path of Willock to gift us a deserved equaliser.

Wasn’t his best game on the ball but boy did he work his socks off. Popped up on either wing, tracked back and broke up some West Ham counter attacks.

Shelvey – 7

Put himself about. Got some important blocks in.

Part of a midfield three that worked incredibly hard.

Joelinton – 8

Grew into the match. Gave the ball away sloppily in the early phases but from about fifteen minutes in he was his usual self.

In the second half he was excellent again.

Plucks the ball out the air with ease and turns out of difficult positions like he’s holding off toddlers. From absolute flop to impossible to drop: The Joelinton Story.

Willock – 8

Showed real energy and enterprise to carry the ball forward for us continuously.

Got his reward when sticking a determined long leg between Dawson and Fredericks to grab our equaliser.

He’s probably most likely to be replaced by Bruno but he keeps working his socks off and earning another run out week after week.

Murphy – 7

Always wanting to get forward and had some good moments. Often the quality wasn’t quite there though.

Had a couple of chances that were blocked and gave the ball away in some good positions. Played a key part in the equaliser and tracked runners often, to mirror Fraser’s efforts on the other wing. Always willing to take someone on.

Not anywhere near the same threat as ASM but does worry full backs.

Wood – 6

Bullied the cat kicker at times. Whipped a perfect ball across the six-yard box but nobody was around to convert. It was the type of cross he would like to be receiving himself.

Put himself about and played his part but still lacking that goal and doesn’t have the pace to threaten on the counterattack.

Almiron N/A

I know he played for fifteen minutes but nothing really happened around him so I’m not going to rate him.

Bruno – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 19 February 12.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

West Ham:

Dawson 32

Newcastle:

Willock 45+1

Possession was West Ham 47% (40%) Newcastle 53% (60%)

Total shots were West Ham 11 (6) Newcastle 14 (10)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (3) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were West Ham 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Guimaraes 88), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 79), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Fernandez, De Bolle, Gayle, Longstaff

