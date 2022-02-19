Opinion

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to this fully deserved draw

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 19 February 12.30pm

A fully deserved draw as Newcastle came back from going behind, Joe Willock capping a very good performance with the equaliser.

Each match we ask a number of our regular / irregular writers to give their verdict…

Jamie Smith:

“A great point, would massively have taken that before the game.

“I have to say their goal was a bit against the run of play and on balance we maybe should have won, but with the rest of the relegation pack facing horrible fixtures this afternoon I reckon that’s a good point gained ahead of a trip to a fast sinking Brentford.

“Matt Targett man of the match for me, but Joe Willock fast resembling the loan Joe Willock of last season, brilliant cheeky goal crowning a fine performance.

“Slightly worried about the injury deluge, hopefully Fraser recovers and ASM returns for next week but the overall spirit of this team is of one that will stay up comfortably.

“Unimaginable a few weeks back, brilliant stuff and massive credit to the manager.”

Ben Cooper:

“Two contrasting styles played out two contrasting halves in London as a hard-working NUFC drew 1-1 with a no press West Ham who only came alive when they had the ball.

“An excellent first half finished all square, NUFC defending poorly to allow Dawson to score from a set piece, the Hammers defending equally poorly to allow Joe WIllock to flick in from six yards fifteen minutes later. There were chances at both ends.

“The second half was poor as both teams pressed forward without any real threat.

“NUFC had few goals in them without Maxi, Wilson and Trippier, the best bet Willock ran out of steam after his best half of the season.

“West Ham never really got it together, a lot of that because of another impressive defensive display by massive legs Burn, Taggett and Schar ably assisted by the rest of the team.

“The only part of the performance which fell short was the crossing from the left, Murphy and Taggett repeatedly hitting the first man.

“The goal was also avoidable but it looked like Jacob Murphy was marking Dawson for the free kick. Not sure that was going to work out. And it didn’t.

“Good point though.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“I thought we were the better side.

“Had we won 3-1, it wouldn’t have been a travesty.

“West Ham were on the back foot for a good proportion of the game, and if it wasn’t for Krafth’s rush of blood in the first half, we would have emerged victorious.

“Bear in mind that West Ham are battling for a CL place, but we made Bowen, Rice, Antonio et al look ordinary.

“A great effort from the lads.

“Our midfield was fantastic to a man.

“A few were blowing at the end, but I’ll take that point all day long.

“Based on our last six games, even the most jaundiced observer would have to concede we are a good side. We lack a cutting edge, but – I’ll say it – we’ll avoid relegation.

“Then it’s onward and upward.”

Billy Miller:

“Can you believe it’s two months to the day since we lost a Premier League game?

“It’s not just the new players.

“So many of our existing crop have taken their effort and performance levels up so many tiers.

“It says so much that a highly rated Brazil international can’t get in the first team over a midfield of Shelvey, Willock and Joelinton!”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“A much needed and much deserved point.

“We looked a little reserved in the last 20 and wary of not over-committing in attack.

“But without Tripps and ASM I have no complaints.

“Win at Brentford next week and we drag them right into the battle.

“Onwards and upwards for the Mags!”

Brian Standen:

“Organised, solid, tough, just three words that describe NUFC now.

“Everyone contributed.

“Chris Wood is doing a job and while not many chances coming his way he is working his socks off.

“Great point, more than deserved.”

Paul Patterson:

“Get in lads.

“Hard work and grit. This lot now have that in buckets.

“Up the Premier League we go.”

David Punton:

“Unbeaten in six now and a huge point on the road against the high flying Hammers.

“Thank goodness for goal line technology for the Willock goal.

“Pulling it back to 1-1 on the stroke of half time was huge.

“The draw leaves us five clear of the drop and we look a different team.

“Special mention for Dan Burn, who was colossal out there.

“Long may this continue and hopefully ASM will be back soon.”

Nat Seaton:

“A very well deserved point.

“A good team performance away from home against a top 6 team.

“The players ran and ran, unfortunately our final third play, especially the crossing, was poor but we certainly no longer look like a relegation team!

“Travelling back up to Newcastle a very contented fan.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

West Ham:

Dawson 32

Newcastle:

Willock 45+1

Possession was West Ham 47% (40%) Newcastle 53% (60%)

Total shots were West Ham 11 (6) Newcastle 14 (10)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (3) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were West Ham 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Guimaraes 88), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 79), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Fernandez, De Bolle, Gayle, Longstaff

