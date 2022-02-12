Watch Newcastle v Aston Villa Live TV – Global channel listings on Sunday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Aston Villa Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2pm (UK) kick-off).
Against Villa, Newcastle United looking to make it three Premier League wins in a row for the first time since November 2018, as Eddie Howe and his players try to take another positive step forward in this relegation battle.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 6 Digitalb
Algeria beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Andorra RMC Sport 1
Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Argentina Star+
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Barbados RUSH
Benin SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Bermuda RUSH
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub HD Serbia
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Brazil Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Burkina Faso SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Burundi SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Chad DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Chile Star+
China PPTV Sport China, Migu, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Congo DR SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Croatia Sportklub HD Croatia
Curacao RUSH
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports Premium 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Estonia TV3 Sport 3
Ethiopia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay
France RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Gambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece Cosmote Sport 7 HD
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong 623 Now Premier League 3, Now Player
Hungary Spíler1
Iceland SíminnSport
India JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola
International NUFC TV
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Iraq beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland BBC Radio Newcastle, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra
Israel Sport 3
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Kenya SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2
Kosovo IPKO TVim, SuperSport Kosova 3
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Latvia TV3 Sport 3
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Liberia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Lithuania TV3 Sport 3
Luxembourg RMC Sport 1
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Mali SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN7 Malta
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 2
Mauritius RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Mayotte SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Monaco RMC Sport 1
Montenegro SportKlub HD Serbia
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Mozambique SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Namibia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Nigeria SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
North Macedonia SportKlub HD Serbia, MaxTV Go
Norway TV 2 Play
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Palestinian Territory beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Poland nc+ GO, Canal+ NOW, Canal+ Sport Online
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saint Helena SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Serbia SportKlub HD Serbia
Seychelles SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Sierra Leone SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Singapore 104 (HD) mio Stadium
Somalia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2
South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 2
Spain DAZN
Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 2
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Sweden Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland RMC Sport 1
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Thailand True Premier Football HD 4
Timor-Leste Mola, mola.tv
Togo DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunisia beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey S Sport+
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio Newcastle
United States Peacock
Uruguay Star+
Venezuela Star+
Vietnam K+ CINE
Yemen beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Aston Villa Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
