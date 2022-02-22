Opinion

TV match summarisers – A bit of a trend building with Newcastle United

I used to have a Newcastle United season ticket but kicked it into touch about seven years ago.

Mike Ashley eventually wore me down.

I realise I’m only going to get to the match once in a blue moon, so have to get used to watching on TV.

It wasn’t a problem until the Newcastle United takeover in October (2021) but now we all want to see the games.

Which brings me to my point.

The last three games – Everton, Villa and West Ham, the match summariser has said something along the lines of, that in each of the matches the opposition’s “big players” didn’t show up.

Hmm wonder why?

Let’s have a bit of credit given to the coaches and the players for basically nullifying the danger that these so called big players presented.

Obviously, lots of work being done on the training pitch and the players buying into it.

Long may it continue at Newcastle United.

Anybody want Steve Bruce back?

