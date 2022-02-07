Opinion

Thrilled to see Newcastle United adopt the ‘Chancel Mbemba Scale’ strategy

What’s the right side of 30? It’s a question Chancel Mbemba has wrestled with all his footballing career.

Evidently, if recent reports regarding four birth certificates are to be believed, Wor Chancel understands all too well the value of seeming both older and younger than you are, at the same time.

Variously 27 or 31 or 32 or 33, Chancel Mbemba is all things to all prospective football clubs.

Like most Newcastle fans, I anticipate reading Mbemba age dispute articles well into his forties — whenever that actually is — but we found ourselves asking a similar question to Chancel in advance of and throughout the January window.

What do we need to be? What is the right side of 30? Eddie and Amanda’s answer will have been the same as Chancel’s. We need both the wisdom of age and the naivety of youth. We had need of men for all seasons…but did we get them?

Chancel Mbemba arrived at Newcastle in 2015, and although he looked like a quinquagenarian quack, going off his current Wikipedia page’s estimation, he was only 21 years of age. Sure! But then, there always is a nice feeling when buying a young player. It makes our hearts flutter — which is perhaps what the evergreen Mbemba knows when he prints his latest birth certificate?

In part, that’s because you never know what’s going to happen to a youngster. You don’t know what miracles their feet yet hold. You have your own acquisition criteria, your own nose, and the rest is down to the future. At its most fundamental level, this recruitment process retains the same unique footballing alchemy as an FA Cup giant killing, and the same preposterous, destiny-encumbered mystery as the continued return to management of Steve Bruce.

Buying proven players, on the other hand, implies a club searching for stability, trying to establish where they are. The question that took us into this January transfer window was not, for the first time in 14 years, is Newcastle a buying club, but what kind of buying club are we?

As such, I was thrilled to see us adopt the ‘Chancel Mbemba Scale’ strategy — a kind of all-things-to-all-people approach — eschewing conventional binary choices between players, such as young or old, left or right, good or bad, wise or naive… Newcastle instead went for everything. And that, I would like to claim, is a very good thing. Newcastle have built, as far as one possibly can in the scrummage of January, a squad of players for all seasons. Or just for this season…Or both?

That the first recruit in the door was the well-seasoned Kieran Trippier, a kind of Northern Mafia Don of a right back, augured well. A defender who looks forward to his next fight, who likes to be punched, and who has whipped the kegs off many a flighty winger. The presence of a player accustomed to winning has already had a visible impact on the dressing room. The transfer itself was an example from start to finish. Driven by a genuine desire and need to be closer to home and family, Trippier sought Atletico’s help. His now former club acknowledged this and worked with us to make the transfer happen. Trips came in with excitement and with an understanding of what his arrival meant in the schema of European football.

He was the first sign of movement in the new beast that is our football club. And at 31 years old, with all the heft that those years carry, he was perfect. Tilted more towards the ‘Wise’ end of the Mbemba Scale, his performances have been of undeniable quality since he has arrived, to such an extent that Big Al fancies him for the captaincy.

Chris Wood was next. Underwhelming? Perhaps. But his statistics are, for all but this season, irrefutable. He is consistent trouble for premier league defences of all kinds. Yes, this season might have been slow, but the truth is, that’s what Burnley are. Utter tripe. Their slug-off against Watford on Saturday night was a form of football purgatory (Perhaps some strange Greater Mancunian Zen attempt to balance the scales for a region of the country that has seen too much good football for too long? Burnley and Man U may now be as bad as Man City are good.)

Wood has shown himself to be a skilful receiver of the ball in complicated early appearances for the club, if so far lacking in output. But one thing is sure, he will fight. That’s all he knows how to do. And according to him, his best years are here and to come. After all, as he was quick to correct in his first press conference for the club, he has only just turned 30. Wood brings the know-how that typifies by the ‘Wise’ upper end of the Chancel Mbemba Scale. He feels like a man in his 60s who’s been offered the body of a man in his (late?) 30s for a day. His guile and cunning might prove pivotable for us.

Two signings then, two experience heads. Two players over 30, two quiet-voiced elders. God knows what happened then, but things got crazy… At one stage it did seem as if PIF were considering a new transfer policy altogether: attempt to sign every current and prospective footballer on the planet. Yasser obviously decided against it in the end. Perhaps the heat of Jeddah was sending Wor Mandy a bit doo-lah-lee?!

On the other side of the madness emerged Bruno Guimaraes, an outlier by the previous incomers’ profiles. Inexperienced in premier league terms, young and half-proven, a Brazilian prospect with stats coming out of his behind — and 24 years old! 24! What can a nipper like that even see of the horizon of the 30 year barrier? Nothing! Spared the looming sense of an ending, the 24 year old runs free across the meadow, unabashed and singing with his feet. We know very little about this one — obviously I’ve watched and rewatched every Youtube video a thousand times — but we sense he’s good. We’re all wondering how good. Cabaye comes to mind, as does Rob Lee.

We haven’t had a central midfielder of quality sufficient to truly impose himself on the league for years. This is the great unknown, and we needed one unknown in this window. On the Chancel Mbemba Scale, Bruno is ‘Naive’. He will provide fearlessness and a desire unburdened by knowledge of the league.

But before Bruno and his contingent had arrived in Toon, we’d splurged on two more defenders, both steeped in the stodgy experience of unglamorous premier league warfare. Step in Big Dan Burn and Mid-Height Matty Targett.

Young players are special…but hometown boys are something else. The story writes itself, and we need to hear it. The former Blyth Spartan, rejected by Newcastle as a teenager, who battled up through the pain of the pyramid to establish himself as a domineering, die-hard marshal of the backline. He brings a romance to our predicament and commitment is built into him through his own history. It’s important to have a player whose family sit in the stands each week because it’s their home club, too. This is worth more than all the money in the world.

At 29, Big Dan Burn has the makings of a cult hero. Brighton shipped three goals without him on Saturday — something they hadn’t done since he was last left out of the squad. We may have acquired in him, not only a strong and dependable footballer, but also a personality who can energise a squad we have sometimes felt to be dispassionate.

In all honesty, I don’t know more about Mid-Height Matty than any of you, but he seems to me a solid type. Athletic and diligent, technically tidy with an enthusiastic engine. Lewis may feel hard done by, but despite only two years’ difference in age, they are a world apart. Lewis does not feel like a player equipped to deal with the situation we currently face. He remains a talented young(ish) player.

Still one for the future, just about. If Jamal were Chancel he could still claim to be 17. Targett, though, feels… well, targeted. He has a point to prove and I suspect he knows how to prove it. He may be bang in the middle of his footballing career — neither fully wise nor completely naive — but his pedigree at Southampton and Aston Villa suggests a player with valuable experience for us.

I’ve just looked again at Wor Chancel’s Wikipedia page and it honestly says the guy is 27. Won’t he end up in prison if he keeps making up different ages for himself?! It’s difficult to be all things to all people when there’s just one of you. Fortunately for Newcastle, we’re not limited to one player, and Eddie and Amanda and Mehrdad and Steve Nickson have done what all sensible footballing people would do in our position: seek to improve in as many ways as possible. They have sought to satisfy the wide range of the Chancel Mbemba Scale.

Coming into this window, we felt we needed men for all seasons. We came out with five. Some of us are moaning that we didn’t get a really young prospect over the line, like Ekitike (I had my chant ready, ‘Ekitike, Ekitike, / The lad is coming home, / Ekitike, Ekitike, / His name’s a palindrome!’, so you can imagine how disappointed I was). Arguably we are at the more experienced end of the Chancel Mbemba Scale but I think that’s any bad thing right now. The approach can be adjusted in years to come.

Some of the newcomers will be around longer than others — only Bruno, perhaps, feels like a lynchpin signing, around whom we might build a real team — but all the acquisitions we’ve made are going to be essential. All will come into the first team and improve it, all will provide the stability of experience and the energy of youth, all will lift up the quality bar, all will provide competition, and all will demand more from the rest of the squad.

If the Chancel Mbemba Scale, with all its variety of experience, keeps us in the league, then we may have even happier transfer windows to look forward to. The way to take care of that future though is to take care of this season, game by game. Maybe then will be a time for more young prospects and more unproven talent. For now, our owners have steered the right course. They have not had the privilege of preparing for all seasons at this point, but we are certainly prepared for the rest of this one.

Howay the Lads!

