Thomas Frank explains why Brentford have struggled and how Newcastle match sees stars align

Thomas Frank started the season in great form.

After getting promotion to the Premier League, Brentford losing only one of their first seven matches and picking up 12 points.

The next 19 PL matches have seen just another 12 points picked up by the West London side and indeed only one point from the last seven matches.

However, Thomas Frank reckons that this dismal run since of six defeats and one draw, can be explained…’If you get into a run of games with the top six clubs close together, you just need one bad performance against one of two of the other teams and you are suddenly in a run of no wins. It’s such a tight margin.’

Brentford picked up a point in a 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace, whilst these most recent half dozen defeats came against Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal, Wolves, Liverpool and Southampton, so you can see where Thomas Frank is coming from. A bit like in December when Newcastle United faced Liverpool, Leicester, Man Utd and Man City, picking up just the one point from a possible twelve.

The Brentford boss also reckons that with Ivan Toney and Christian Eriksen set to be involved tomorrow, they will help him have his strongest available squad of the season so far. Frank believing that the stars are aligning at last for his team.

In contrast for Eddie Howe, he definitely has Wilson, Ritchie and Trippier missing, plus ASM unlikely to be available to start, plus Javier Manquillo probably making the bench at best.

All to play for tomorrow, as Newcastle United will go a point clear of Brentford with a win, plus have two games in hand. Whilst for the home side, Thomas Frank and his players will end the weekend anything between one and seven points clear of relegation, depending on how results fall.

Thomas Frank talks ahead of Brentford facing Newcastle United – 25 February 2022:

“I see a team [Newcastle United] that have progressed quite a lot.

“They have pace and power all over the pitch.

“I expect a close, tight game tomorrow and it will be the smallest of margins that will decide it.

“They are in a very good place.

“For maybe the first time this season we have all players available, which is positive.

“That also means Ivan Toney will be involved in the squad tomorrow.

“If you get into a run of games with the top six clubs close together, you just need one bad performance against one of two of the other teams and you are suddenly in a run of no wins. It’s such a tight margin.

“Our approach needs to be front-footed, brave, and aggressive in every aspect of the game. I’m convinced if we put a performance in like that it will turn around with wins.

“We know the Premier League is a marathon; we had a very good start and now we are coming into the end of the race with a fully-fit squad, and that is fantastic. Now it’s up to me to find the right balance to make everything click.

“Christian Eriksen will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow. It’s a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family”

