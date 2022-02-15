Match Reports

This suggests that someone, somewhere, knows what they are doing…

The game against Everton was a watershed moment for me. Going to the game midweek I thought United would probably lose.

I don’t watch much football except NUFC so I just assumed that the quality of their players, the squad the Blues have, I thought it would all be too much for NUFC. Having never seen Everton play this season, what I was doing was making too many assumptions that a team who should be good, were good. That taught me a lesson which I took into Sunday’s game.

Having only seen Aston Villa in the away fixture against the Toon this season and now both teams being completely different, I didn’t make any assumptions that Coutinho would get his goal against us like he always does. That Ings and Watkins would be a handful and run our defence ragged. That young Jacob Ramsey would be the new Steven Gerrard, a great player with a dreadful haircut.

For the rest of the season, I am not going to assume anything, just back what I know. And one thing I do know is that Eddie Howe is finally getting his rewards for some hard work he has put in.

Fair enough it helps when you spend £90million on five players. It helps when you have a little luck, for all NUFC were the better team against Leeds and Villa, the goal which won the game in both cases should not have gone in. That is only part of the story at SJP. The rest is that Eddie Howe has concentrated on making NUFC hard to beat. It has taken its time to come to fruition, there have been too many frustrating draws so far in his tenure, but things are starting to come together for him now. I am starting to trust him. Partly because I have stopped assuming that every other team is better than us. Partly because both teams were playing 4-3-3 and as the teams lined up in the early minutes I could see the formation on the pitch. Two organised teams were playing at SJP. It has been a while.

Not that organisation immediately means entertainment. Putting it politely, both teams cancelled each other out. More honestly, if they had kicked the ball with the same vigour as they kicked each other it would have been a great game.

Writing a match report on this game is like writing a match report of a boxing bout that lasts twelve rounds, one boxer wins on points because they landed one punch and the rest of the time the two just stood holding and grappling with each other as the referee prised them apart. The swift, incisive attacking moves could be counted on one hand. Villa came with that tactic so I am blaming them. I am however, aware that NUFC can dish it out a bit. In the summer I hope I can look forward to a time when our players no longer have too.

‘Kieran Tripper: No Marcelino I hope’

The effects of the physical nature of this game might be as long-lasting as the three precious points. Schar went down early with a head injury which would normally have seen him slope off down the tunnel and not reappear for a few weeks. As well as organisation, Eddie Howe undoubtedly brought some mettle. Manquillo and Trippier both went off and as things stand, only the news about Trippier is bad. Maybe Manquillo doesn’t matter as much. Eddie Howe said that Trippier had his foot “stamped on”. From where I was sitting it looked like Manquillo did too. We know now that Trippier will be missing with a break in part of his foot that we have only just recently discovered exists. The metatarsal, not a serious injury but a horrible one to fix. Never an exact science. Like the dislocated shoulder which affected Steven Taylor for so long, or the almost fractured index finger which Marcelino endured with so much courage two decades ago. Trippier will be sorely missed. He was top class again on Sunday.

Having got rid of our best player (Trippier not Manquillo) and constantly booting Maxi, unplayable perhaps, kickable definitely, you would think that Villa had the upperhand but if they did, they didn’t make the best of it. They had a lot of possession, pushed United back and made them chase like terriers (ten of them anyway) but that was all. Another thing Eddie Howe has brought to the table, what SBR would call the “blue chip brigade” were the stand-out performers. Whatever else they are, Shelvey, JoeLinton, Fraser and Wood never stop running now. The other reason that it didn’t work out for Villa was that because they only created one chance on target. It doesn’t matter how much your defensive plan works and how long you spend trying to counter the opposition, if you forget to play your own game when you have the ball it counts for nothing. Or a 0-0 at best. Villa knew they weren’t getting that after the 36th minute. What they were doing for the last hour, only they know.

‘Aston Villa’s triangles. Not suitable for winning football matches’

The first half was cagey, like the Everton game, like most games when NUFC defend the Gallowgate in the first half. Chris Wood confirmed that he isn’t a natural finisher by blazing a 22-yarder high, wide and hopeless. Whatever they work on in training, they might like to work on his feet. Ditto Willock whose high, wide and hopeless was more looking like a lack of confidence than technique. He was already apologising as he was getting ready to shoot. Elsewhere, no one looked like they wanted to try and shoot, though there was no lack of effort. Villa were equally committed and lacking creativity. It was obvious that they have a lot of good players and were up for it. ‘It’ meaning a scrap rather than a game. Gerrard was always a bit like that at SJP as well.

The only real talking point of the first half was talked about for a while!

When Willock burst through and was tripped on the edge of the penalty area, referee Pawson, who had a terrible game, pointed to the spot. An endless VAR check followed where we discussed whether it was a) a handball by ASM in the build-up b) a dive c) a red card or d) outside the box. VAR phoned a friend. They decided it was a free kick on the edge of the box and nothing else. Kieran Trippier lined up to take it, fresh from his heroics against Little Arms during the week. The ball was much closer to goal and looked ready for a blast. The blast came. Even from the Gallowgate the position of Buendia in a sort of Atlas crouch to the side of the wall looked daft, his ill-advised deflection taking the ball away from Martinez in the Villa goal and into the net.

It was a huge moment in the game. It was the only goal. It was the only chance. Only deflected shots really followed. It was also one of many long stoppages which ruined the flow, along with the hundreds of short stoppages caused by everyone on the pitch eager to foul and a referee who was unable to know what was a foul and what wasn’t and when to play on and when not to. The stoppages were extremely frustrating until it became obvious that they were sucking the belief out of the opposition.

The second half started as the first half had ended, with an NUFC injury and a stoppage. Villa took control, they were neat and incisive but non-threatening. Except once, Watkins tapping in at the back post to equalise until VAR pointed out that his toenail was offside. Ten minutes later. Apart from that, Cash drilled one across goal, Buendia, not having such a good day headed over and Villa played lovely triangles all over the pitch to create the space to do nothing with. NUFC did nothing, mostly because they didn’t have to. Another pot of gold that Eddie Howe has painted onto his players. “Game management” may be a term out of the footballing toilet, but when you are trying not to get flushed into the Championship then it is as essential as it is dull. A bit of ASM trickery, a couple of decent corners into Burn, otherwise NUFC just saw the game out in the sort of nail-biting but professional manner which suggests that someone, somewhere knows what they are doing.

‘Dan Burn: Bigger than Denton Burn’

The personnel have something to do with that. Not just Howe but Trippier, Burn and to a lesser extent Wood, have brought more than home made quiche to the party. Burn is massive and strong but more than that he looks calm, solid and did not make a single mistake in his debut. Unbelievable given some of the defending we have seen over the last two years. With Trippier in the back four, that is already half of it which gives nothing away. It helps that they both seem genuinely pleased to be here. The same with Wood. No doubt he is completely used to grinding out 1-0 wins with your backs against the wall. More than he is used to banging the goals in playing for a free-scoring team. That fits the NUFC model for now. Wood works hard, runs hard and looks like he will score seven goals a season. He played his part in the 1-0 win. The team will look for better next season and onwards. For now he is a vital team player.

Others have stepped up to the plate and that has also been crucial. We always considered that some of the players who can play were going through the motions in a pressure free environment. They have improved in recent months. The midfield and wingers now all work hard, none more so than Ryan Fraser who ran and ran against Villa. Shelvey has never found a hard-working role with little possession much to his liking but he never stopped running at the weekend. I thought he was United’s best midfielder, ahead of Willock, who again put in an improved shift and won the penalty/free kick which led to the goal. Ahead also of JL, the new darling of SJP. Most supporters rate JoeLinton higher than I do. It is partly my fault. I can’t see any goals in his game, I can’t see much threat, I can’t see £40million worth of footballer. It isn’t his fault how much he cost though and I need to forget that. His performances have improved out of sight. He gives it his all, he is a strong presence in a midfield that has contributed to three wins on the trot. Good on him. Like Wood, that will do for now, where we are right now.

Steven Gerrard summed it up pretty well for Villa who should be extremely disappointed that their obvious talent throughout the team was so well contained by United:

“Sometimes you perform to a level where you make your own luck, but our level was nowhere near today, so we got what we deserved from this game. I don’t think Newcastle have had to play ever so well to beat us – that’s a big frustration as well.”

Chin, chin Steven, you were better than Everton. Eddie Howe was equally honest in his appraisal of a dismal match that ended in a glorious victory, consistency is consistently the hardest thing to deliver in football perhaps:

“I don’t think they’ve been fluent footballing performances where we’ve played from back to front and all the things that we potentially want to do in the future but it’s been very disciplined, hard-working, a lot of energy, a lot of team-work, team spirit, togetherness that have made the difference for us. So big compliments for everyone for that because that’s sometimes the hardest thing to deliver consistently.”

Winning is usually the hardest thing to deliver in football. There was a time in the latter part of 2021 when I didn’t think NUFC would win three games all season, never mind three in three games. Where Newcastle United want to be can wait. Where they are now is a whole lot better than it was a month ago. Big compliments for that to yourself Eddie Howe.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 – Sunday 13 February 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Trippier (35)

Aston Villa:

Possession was Newcastle 37% Villa 63%

Total shots were Newcastle 10 Villa 11

Shots on target were Newcastle 2 Villa 1

Corners were Newcastle 3 Villa 6

Crowd: 52,207 (3,000 Villa)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 48), Schar, Burn, Manquillo (Dummett 45+5), Shelvey, Willock (Bruno 90+2), Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle

