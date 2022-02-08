Opinion

This picture worth a thousand words as highlights key change needed for Newcastle United

If you were wanting something to sum up Newcastle United this season, I have seen the absolutely ideal picture.

Something that clearly shows where the failings overall have been, over the course of 21 Premier League matches.

The picture below worth far more than a thousand words in instantly highlighting the shortcomings of this Newcastle United team / squad.

The good news though, at least in my opinion, is that I believe with the help of the five January signing, under Eddie Howe’s management we should be able to see this picture below, improve markedly in the remaining three and a half months of the season.

This picture is from The Athletic and it shows the story of the season so far, in terms of what ‘territory’ each Premier League club has controlled over the course of their games so far:

As you can see, it shows who has most touches in each area of the pitch, the team named or their opponents, on average across the six months of the season so far.

On the one extreme you have Manchester City who have dominated pretty much every single part of the pitch this season, almost the entire pitch turned red. Liverpool and Chelsea the next best, whilst Brighton also impressive in terms of how much territory they have controlled this season.

Then you have the other extreme…

Burnley the very worst, then Watford and Everton shocking and almost as bad, whilst Norwich actually the best in terms of those at the bottom when it comes to controlling games to a relative extent.

As for Newcastle United, they would be at the very bottom, below even Burnley, if it wasn’t for one factor. That factor of course being Allan Saint-Maximin, because solely due to him, those three red boxes down the left in the opponents’ half, are where he does most of his best work. Frustrating at times, yes, but this season by far the biggest threat for Newcastle.

I think with all three of the new defenders comfortable on the ball, plus the undoubted quality of Guimaraes in midfield, then start playing to Wood’s strengths and give him better service…

I honestly think there is every chance of this picture above, if seen once again after all 38 matches, will show up far better for Newcastle United in terms of having decent control of matches, then with that, better results will have been achieved as well.

Here’s hoping Newcastle United can start that improvement tonight against Everton.

