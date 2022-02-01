Opinion

This Newcastle United squad and the January transfer window

Taking a look at the Newcastle United squad.

Both before the January transfer window opened and what we have now, as we enter February post-window.

The failure to offload an equal amount of players to those purchased, leaves United with an oversized squad and the question of who to leave out for the second half of the season.

The 25 man Newcastle United squad before the window opened was:

Dubravka, Darlow, Woodman, Gillespie, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Clark, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Fernandez, Murphy, Ritchie, Hayden, S.Longstaff, Shelvey, Hendrick, Joelinton, Willock, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Gayle

Of the 25, Woodman and Hendrick are out on loan, so can be replaced by Trippier and Wood.

Bruno, Targett and Burn come in, but who else goes…?

Ciaran Clark is obvious given his continuous stream of calamitous errors and brain fades. Burn, Schar, Fernandez, Lascelles, in that order, are enough cover, plus if fit, Dummett could be used here in an emergency.

Of the rest, you could make arguments for ditching Murphy, Ritchie, Hayden and Krafth. I totally disagree that Jamal Lewis should be sacrificed, as has been rumoured to be the case.

It couldn’t be said that Dan Burn would have been the first choice centre back to be signed, although he may still have come in along with either Botman or Diego Carlos and is a good addition either way, but protection of the centre backs is absolutely key here. Lascelles has had a poor season but has had no help from the flanks whatsoever. Now there is Trippier and Manquillo on the right and Targett and Lewis on the left, as well as Dummett, with Bruno patrolling in front of them; depth and quality that we have not seen for a long time.

Lewis has had injury problems but has shown some promise and is young and could be developed. Why you would retain Matt Ritchie in this squad is therefore bizarre. His level of effort is not in doubt but shouting a bit and looking like you are bothered is certainly not sufficient to add value. He can’t defend, his distribution and delivery are woeful – floaty corners and have you ever once seen him look up before crossing? His fairly recent new contract was a staggering decision, even for the Ashley / Bruce axis.

Emil Krafth is another who appears to try hard but is short at this level. The aforementioned options at full back (he is not a centre back either), plus Dummett, have me leaning towards him as the third to drop out, with the other possibly being Isaac Hayden due to his recent surgery and ongoing recovery and an unknown about how it might affect the rest of his season. Bruno is also there now to do that defensive midfield job. Jacob Murphy is somewhat of a headless chicken and hasn’t been helped by the desperate wing back system which hopefully will never be seen again, but he does have some pace to worry teams late in a game and has a goal in him, so is worth a place in the squad as it stands.

Like everybody else, I would have liked to have seen another attacker added to the squad; Lingard would have been preferable. Ekitike might become a superstar and could be a summer option but at 19 and built, like it I am not sure an intense four month relegation dogfight in a physical league would have suited him. Man Utd are a bunch of envious mugs not to do the Lingard deal; we’ll see them in a year or two, looking up at us hopefully.

I’d prefer to be positive and look at how a significantly improved defence and specifically flanks might improve our attacking capabilities, particularly Maxi, but also Willock, Big Joe and Miggy, plus Fraser and even Shelvey.

Shelvey is a bit different to others and has never been box to box but Bruno should see him be able to play more advanced, more often. The others are natural attacking players (Joelinton’s profligacy excused) who have seen themselves increasingly reduced to defensive duties as we surrender 70% possession per game and concede chance after chance to most opposition and then find themselves largely isolated if we ever do get the ball.

Maxi getting the ball on halfway with his back to goal and two or three men on him, is the road to nowhere. If he gets the ball in the right areas he will absolutely kill defences consistently and the others can feed off that.

We have a much better chance of getting out of this with this Newcastle United squad than we did on 1st January. Let’s start by dragging Fat Frank’s mob properly into the fight next week.

