Opinion

This 13 year Steve Bruce statistic making me laugh proper out loud

The media seem intent on not letting us push Steve Bruce totally out of our heads.

Indeed, some shameless stuff on Football Focus yesterday, had me proper laughing my head off.

Whilst pretty much ignoring one of the best Newcastle United days / nights for some considerable time, when players and fans really turned it on against Everton, the BBC’s Football Focus had a lovely fluffy piece on media darling Steve Bruce.

This is the same Steve Bruce who not a single Premier League club showed any interest in this season…and a fair few have jettisoned their managers in recent times.

Indeed, the only Premier League to actually appoint Steve Bruce these past 13 years, is when Mike Ashley was looking for his latest stooge / patsy, who was looking for somebody so desperate that they would take the job with whatever conditions attached. Sunderland the last (previous) club to take on Bruce when they were Premier League club, that being back in 2009.

Which brings me to another laugh out loud moment where our former Head Coach is concerned.

I was reminded of it when reading this week about Eddie Howe and the fact that victory against Aston Villa would make it three Premier League wins in a row.

So what you might say…well, it is now over 13 (THIRTEEN) years since Steve Bruce last achieved this feat.

Bruce hasn’t won three in a row in the Premier League since a run of four with Wigan Athletic in January 2009.

How funny is that!

Also, funny how not a single journalist or pundit ever mentions stuff like this…

No surprise to any of us that Steve Bruce never once managed this at Newcastle United and as for when NUFC last won three Premier League matches in a row. Benitez winning all three games in November 2018 to also win PL manager of the month.

The previous (2017/18) season, he (Rafa) actually did it twice! A three game winning run in August/September 2017 and a four match one in March/April 2018.

Indeed, despite Mike Ashley’s shamefully chaotic and zero ambition way of running the club, previous managers at Newcastle have often managed this holy grail of three PL wins in a row.

A five game winning run in Oct/Nov 2014, a four match one November 2013, six wins in a row in Mar/Apr 2012, a three game one in Oct/Nov 2011.

Whilst Chris Hughton managed an excellent three win run after promotion in 2010. In October and November 2010 he oversaw a 2-1 win at West Ham, that 5-1 hammering of Sunderland and then a 1-0 win at Arsenal, his reward was the sack from Mike Ashley only a month later with Newcastle United safely in mid-table.

Just to depress you a little bit further and heading back to the Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby days, funny how you can so quickly take things for granted to a large extent.

Here are the seasons along with how many three (or more) match winning runs they had and how many wins in each one:

KEVIN KEEGAN

1993/93: Four – 3, 6, 3, 4

1994/95: Two – 6, 3

1995/96: Four – 4, 5, 5, 3

1996/97: Three – 7, 3, 3

SIR BOBBY

2001/02: Two – 5, 4

2002/03: Two 3, 3

Indeed, Kevin Keegan did even manage it when coming in to clear up the mess Sam Allardyce had made. In Match / April 2008 KK got three PL wins in a row as he started to sort things out…only to be then knifed in the back by Ashley and Dennis Wise.

Obviously, we all hope that in the years ahead, winning three Premier League games in a row will only be a very small milestone at any one time, as we hopefully move on to bigger and better times.

However, since you are no doubt wondering, how indeed does Eddie Howe measure up to Steve Bruce, when it comes to winning three PL matches in a row?

Well, if the Newcastle boss manages that feat today, I make it that it will be his fourth time of doing so in recent years.

All at Bournemouth, I see Eddie Howe won three PL games in a row in December 2015, then did it again in March 2016 – a run that included the 3-1 defeat for Newcastle at St James Park, McClaren’s last match in charge.

Howe then also winning three (or more) in a row when winning the final two PL games of the 2017/18 season and the opening two of the 2018/19 season.

This is the big one today though, in the current circumstances, beating Villa to make it three PL victories in a row would be massive, whilst it would also mean over two months without a PL defeat for Newcastle United.

