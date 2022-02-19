News

The whole atmosphere has changed at Newcastle United – West Ham star points to dramatic changes

Aaron Cresswell scored West Ham’s first Premier League goal of the season, an 18th minute equaliser at St James Park.

The Hammers going on to finally win 4-2 at a stroll, as Newcastle United collapsed from leading 2-1 at half-time to not even having a shot on target after the break.

The two clubs pretty much continuing on those respective paths throughout this season, until recently.

Newcastle United still though fourth bottom and hoping for a point or better to put some further distance between themselves and the drop zone, whilst West Ham United will go top four if winning today at the London Stadium.

For Aaron Cresswell, he sees massive changes having taken place at St James Park in very recent times, declaring ‘the whole atmosphere has changed at Newcastle in the last couple of months’ as he referenced the fact that new owners, manager and players have came in.

As for the Hammers, Aaron Cresswell points to Jarrod Bowen as their man of the moment, little surprise as he has been directly involved in more goals (scoring and assisting) than any other West Ham player, including scoring seven goals in the last seven games (all competitions).

Aaron Cresswell talking about facing Newcastle United via the official West Ham site:

“On the back of bringing in a new manager, the owners taking over, the money coming in, the whole atmosphere has changed at Newcastle in the last couple of months.

“They’ve had three wins in the last three, confidence will be high and some good players have come in, adding to some very good players as it is.

“It’s another challenge for us and one we need to come over.

“It’s going to be a tough day but one we’re looking forward to.

“If we can set our marker out, playing first on Saturday, it gives the others something to look at and challenge. We’re focused on what we need to do and not what anyone else is.

“We’re challenging around the top four and that’s exactly where we want to be.

“On the other hand we also know how hard that is and the expectations of it.

“It’s an old cliché but we want to take each game as it comes and take maximum points, and approach it that way.

“I don’t think there are many players in his [Jarrod Bowen’s] position in the kind of form he is.

“Certainly over the past few months he’s been incredible and his improvement over a short space of time has been great.

“You look at the numbers this year and he’s in the double digits for both goals and assists.

“There aren’t many English players near his level at the minute, so I’d be very surprised if he wasn’t called up in the next squad.”

