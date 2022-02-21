Opinion

‘The resurrection continues – Newcastle United are back!’

Storm Eunice may have caused travel chaos for the nation and the Newcastle squad, as the players were forced to travel by coach to London, rather than plane.

However, that didn’t stop the 3,000 travelling Geordies from making the 570 mile round trip to the capital.

Coming into this fixture, Eddie Howe’s side were looking for their fourth Premier League win in a row following success against Leeds United, Everton and Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe was forced to make a handful of changes to his starting eleven, Trippier and Manquillo both out injured, while Saint-Maximin also missed out. Emil Krafth, Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy took their places.

Despite the enforced changes, it was Newcastle United who were at it from the first whistle, Brazilian sensation Joelinton forcing Hammers keeper Lucas Fabianski into a low block with only two minutes on the clock. The visiting side controlled the early possession stakes and looked calm on the ball.

West Ham went close to opening the scoring around the 20 minute mark when Jarrod Bowen’s effort from close range had to be tipped onto the crossbar by Martin Dubvravka. Before the Hammers then, against the run of play, broke the deadlock on 32 minutes when Emil Krafth clumsily barged over Michail Antonio just outside the box, Aaron Creswell curved the ball in from the resulting free kick and Craig Dawson was left unmarked to nod the ball home.

Newcastle deservedly equalised just before half time when Joe Willock prodded the ball over the line from a cross by Ryan Fraser, that was only part cleared by Declan Rice.

Fabian Schar, Joe Willock and others tried their luck in the second half but never seriously troubled Fabianski, a more even game after the break after Newcastle dominant in the opening forty five minutes.

Though excellent defending meant at the other end Martin Dubravka didn’t have a single effort on target to save after the break. However, with just a couple of minutes left on the clock, Declan Rice fired at goal and the NUFC keeper was indebted to Dan Burn who made the vital block.

Full Time Thoughts after West Ham 1 Newcastle 1:

Many fans predicted a draw for this game and they got it spot on. Newcastle thoroughly deserved their share of the points, especially with the players that were unavailable through injury.

Joe Willock deserved his goal after his performances over the past few weeks, the former Arsenal youngster looking like the player he was towards the end of last season.

Dan Burn had another solid game at the heart of the defence and rarely put a foot wrong.

Despite going a goal down in the first half, the Magpies didn’t sit back, which is something that they would have done if the new management weren’t in place.

Unbeaten in six, four points above the relegation zone, the resurrection continues. Newcastle United are back!

What’s Next? Newcastle travel to Brentford on Saturday 26 February for a 3pm kick-off.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 19 February 12.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

West Ham:

Dawson 32

Newcastle:

Willock 45+1

Possession was West Ham 47% (40%) Newcastle 53% (60%)

Total shots were West Ham 11 (6) Newcastle 14 (10)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (3) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were West Ham 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Guimaraes 88), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 79), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Fernandez, De Bolle, Gayle, Longstaff

