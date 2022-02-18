Opinion

The failed attempts at getting my wife to also fall in love with Newcastle United…

In 2022, as the cameras scan the crowd at St James Park, seeing women at Newcastle United matches is a very common sight.

The older ones amongst us will remember that 40 years ago, women may have made up no more than 5% of the crowd, at the very most.

As for away games, no chance. It didn’t happen.

(If there are any female Newcastle United fans out there who know different, please will you write an article, because your memories about following NUFC around the country back in the day, would be well worth a read)

It was under these conditions that I came up with a bonkers idea. I was a squaddie in Germany, just married and had planned my leave to coincide with Newcastle’s game at Barnsley.

The trouble is, we would be getting into Hull at 0900 hrs on the Saturday morning and I just didn’t have the guts to explain to new wifey that we were going to stop off at Oakwell.

I finally did it as we drove my Ford Cortina out of the docks. Suffice to say, the journey to Barnsley was done in silence.

We parked up the car and as we walked up to the ground I tried to reassure her, “Cheer up pet , you will have a great time.”

Not quite.

We were a sh.te team in 1981 and hardly had a shot at goal. The nearest we came, was when Bobby Shinton skied a chance out of the ground from six yards out.

This set a very scary hard case, who was standing behind us, off into a blind rage. As he leaped up and down screaming abuse at the hapless Shinton, his arms flinging about like an electrocuted orangutan, he landed a right hook square on wifey’s eye.

It wasn’t you, was it Bazoox?

We lost 1-0 and by the time we arrived in the north east, her eye was black and blue. The holiday was not a great success.

You would think I would have learnt my lesson that day, but a couple of years later, I thought I’d try again to get her to fall in love with Newcastle United.

This time, we were a cracking team, with Keegan, Beardsley and Waddle as our front three, so what could go wrong?

The match was brilliant, Newcastle stuffing Man City 5-0. Wifey was smiling as we attempted to get out of the Milburn / Gallowgate corner.

The trouble was, that in the all of the pushing and shoving to get out, I totally forgot she was behind me, not remembering until I got to the old gates on Strawberry Place.

I had no choice but to stand there and allow the crowd to disperse, until five feet nothing of seething rage was spotted coming down the steps toward me.

I guess Newcastle United have never been good for our relationship.

Ironically, Susan now works with two girls who are both season ticket holders, but despite the offer of a ticket on a few occasions, the chance of a third match isn’t going to happen.

Which is a pity, because the good times that have been around the corner for decades, are finally coming into view.

Be in no doubt, happy days are coming our way lads…

…and lasses of course.

***Our thanks to everybody for their patience.

Apologies for any problems some people have recently experienced at times when accessing / visiting The Mag.

Big technical changes have now been made that were essential and delivers an even better site than previously, now everything is completed.

The sheer size of The Mag site and the number of people visiting, meant one of the main changes we had to make was moving to a far bigger server, to ensure reliability and a fast site, which hopefully you are now experiencing.

Thank you for your ongoing support.

