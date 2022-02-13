News

Steven Gerrard on Newcastle United VAR decision and stunning statistic

I can’t say I was that keen on him during his playing days but I have to say Steven Gerrard is impressing me as a manager.

At least that is, when it comes to how he is handling himself with the media.

After losing at St James Park, I thought Steven Gerrard spoke really well.

Sadly, it has become a rarity for Premier League managers to well…tell the truth.

For so many PL bosses, they never deserve to have lost, whilst there is always someone to blame when they do.

For Steven Gerrard, the Villa boss says he and his players would be ‘clutching at straws’ if they blamed the VAR decision that went against them.

A potentially pivotal moment in the game, when Watkins’ second half headed ‘goal’ was eventually ruled out for offside. You did feel, or at least I did, that Newcastle would have gone on to lose the game if that had gone in Villa’s favour.

However, when the on the pitch (useless) referee Craig Pawson was informed in his ear that it was offside, that seemed to give United that renewed resolve to see the win over the line.

Having lost both full-backs either side of half-time, it looked an uphill task for Newcastle, especially as Villa do have so many creative and attacking players. It was therefore a stunning statistic and Steven Gerrard bemoaning the fact, that the home side had limited Aston Villa to only one effort on target in the entire game.

For those inside St James Park it certainly didn’t feel like only one shot on target, as the nerves took a real shredding.

To put it into context, since Steven Gerrard took over, Aston Villa have only failed to score once in a Premier League match and that was at Anfield.

Steven Gerrard speaking after Newcastle beat Aston Villa 1-0 at St James Park:

“Sometimes you perform to a level where you make your own luck…but our level was nowhere near today, so we got what we deserved from this game.

“It might have been different if that [Watkins’ disallowed goal] had gone in our favour….but we’d be clutching at straws if we were pointing fingers towards VAR.

“I don’t think Newcastle have had to play ever so well to beat us, that’s a big frustration as well.

“It was a really bad day for us and I was surprised with the performance we gave.

“There were no signs of that in the preparation and collectively we need to improve.

“There is a lot of work to do and changes to be made in the team as well.

“We slightly improved after the break and we had 10 or 15 minutes when we pushed, but in terms of what we created in the game, that was a concern.

“We had one shot on target and the goal we conceded was poor from our point of view.

“VAR have took a long time to make a decision and that tells you it’s extremely close.

“We have no complaints with the outcome.

“We have to be careful we don’t get dragged down.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 – Sunday 13 February 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Trippier (35)

Aston Villa:

Possession was Newcastle 37% Villa 63%

Total shots were Newcastle 10 Villa 11

Shots on target were Newcastle 2 Villa 1

Corners were Newcastle 3 Villa 6

Crowd: 52,207 (3,000 Villa)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 48), Schar, Burn, Manquillo (Dummett 45+5), Shelvey, Willock (Bruno 90+2), Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle

