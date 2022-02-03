Opinion

Steve Bruce gives you ‘The best chance of winning’ – Ex-Newcastle boss set to be appointed

Just over three months ago, Steve Bruce walked away from Newcastle United with his pockets bulging.

A widely reported £8m pay-off the price the new owners having to pay, to finally get rid of somebody who has left an absolute mess behind at St James Park.

Mike Ashley has been a disaster for Newcastle United over the course of 14+ years…but Steve Bruce also carries massive responsibility for the dire situation that Eddie Howe and the new NUFC owners have inherited.

Bruce sacked after no wins in nine to start the season, Newcastle second bottom of the Premier League, his final 38 games at NUFC producing only seven wins.

Despite the shocking state he left the playing squad in and the fact he had received far more backing from Mike Ashley than any previous manager, Steve Bruce was lauded by the media, Newcastle fans ridiculed for wanting rid of such a brilliant manager (so they claimed).

Amazingly, not a single one of these very same journalists and pundits pushed Bruce’s name forward for the jobs at the likes of Watford, Spurs, Everton, Villa, Man Utd or Norwich, when they got rid of managers this season.

However, now appears to be the time for Steve Bruce, with a return to management seeming to be imminent with Championship side West Brom.

Talks having been held and the bookies making him overwhelming 1/8 favourite to be appointed for the West Brom vacancy.

One of Bruce’s former players, Darren Bent, declaring on Talksport about the reports of Steve Bruce set for West Brom:

“If you wanted to get a manager in that will give you the best chance of winning, and knows how to get it done, I can understand why they’ve gone for Steve Bruce, I really can”.

Newcastle United fans watching on with interest from a distance, to see both how Steve Bruce gets on, plus how the media and Baggies fans react to this apparently imminent appointment.

This is how the Championship table currently stands on Thursday morning:

As things stand, West Brom currently in the final play-off place and eight points behind the automatic promotion spots. If Steve Bruce takes the job then I would assume making the play-offs would be the minimum expected, considering West Brom have just sacked the man who has taken them to this current position with seventeen games remaining.

To add an extra layer of interest, Andy Carroll has recently signed until the end of the season for West Brom. Steve Bruce having given the Geordie striker another year’s contract for the 2020/21 season but then giving Carroll only two starts in his (Carroll’s) final 36 Premier League matches at Newcastle. Carroll named 31 times on the bench despite Callum Wilson only being fit enough and injury free to start 23 of the 38 games.

Some amusement expressed as well, as Steve Bruce set to take the West Brom job, despite having also managed local rivals Villa and Birmingham. Made to look all the worse by the fact he has also managed both Sheffield clubs, plus Newcastle and Sunderland.

