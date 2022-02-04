News

Steve Bruce asked about his time at Newcastle United…

Steve Bruce landed the West Brom job on Thursday, on Friday he has been asked about the Newcastle United job.

That is, the Newcastle United job he did, when at St James Park.

Steve Bruce appointed on the 17 July 2019 and sacked 27 months later.

I think that as Newcastle fans, we simply have to accept that at least for the rest of this season, the respective results of West Brom and Newcastle United will be compared and contrasted.

As Eddie Howe and the new NUFC owners attempt to repair the damage done by Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce…

“You look at it, and you want it to go away – but the only way was to get back on the horse and not take the criticism [that I received when at Newcastle United] too far.

“It was about putting it behind me.

“It [Newcastle United] has gone, behind me, now we move forward

“Newcastle is gone.

“It’s a chapter of my football life.

“I want them to do well under Eddie [Howe]. I want them to succeed.

“It was a difficult time for me, but in a few years they might think, finishing 12th and 13th might not have been that bad after all.

“That chapter has left me, I’m looking forward to taking West Brom forward and I’m confident I can do that.

“I think Newcastle will stay up.

“I was always confident that my job was to keep them in the Premier League and we did that for a couple of years.

“Nothing has changed, though they have added a fair few to their squad.

“I can’t say it enough – I wish them the best of luck, I really do.”

