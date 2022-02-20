News

Steve Black has passed away – Very sad news as inspirational character dies aged only 64

Sunday morning has brought the very sad news that Steve Black has passed away.

A real Tyneside character, Newcastle Falcons making an official announcement (see below) revealing the news.

Aged only 64, the passing of Steve Black means we have lost somebody who made a real contribution both inside and outside sport.

‘Blackie’ was of course one of Kevin Keegan’s backroom staff back in the 90s.

Here at The Mag, our thoughts are with his friends and family.

Newcastle United via Twitter – 20 February 2022:

‘We are saddened to learn of the death of Steve Black, who worked with Newcastle United under Kevin Keegan during the Entertainers era and was also part of the club’s backroom staff during the 2015/16 season.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

RIP, Blackie.’

Newcastle Falcons official announcement – 20 February 2022:

‘All at Newcastle Falcons are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our friend and former colleague, Steve Black.

‘Blackie’, as he was universally known, spent two spells on the club’s coaching staff – but he was so much more than that.

The jovial Geordie was the spiritual heartbeat of the Falcons from the very early days of professionalism, helping steer Newcastle to promotion and then the Premiership title at the first attempt.

Winning multiple domestic cups under his watch, Blackie’s unique motivational talents saw him succeeding with the Welsh national team and the British & Irish Lions, as well as with Newcastle United and Sunderland football clubs, and numerous other elite sportspeople.

Much more than his sporting achievements, Blackie was a friend to all of us – a proud Geordie who understood the value of people, and how to inspire them.

Our deepest condolences go out to Blackie’s family, and his many, many friends. You will never be forgotten.

RIP, Blackie!’

