South Shields boss gives verdict on Allan Saint-Maximin – Unplayable the other night

Allan Saint-Maximin is undoubtedly the most talked about Newcastle United player.

That is both where Newcastle and opposition fans are concerned.

At times he is unplayable BUT are there enough of those times?

As well as having taken on the manager’s job at South Shields, former Sunderland player Kevin Phillips is continuing to give his ‘expert’ views on football in the media.

Allan Saint-Maximin very much was ‘unplayable’ at times against Everton on Tuesday and Phillips thinks there is more and more of an ‘end product’ from the French star.

On Sunday, it wasn’t one of those unplayable days for ASM against Aston Villa, instead one of his weakest performances of the season.

Kevin Phillips believing that if Allan Saint-Maximim ‘could find consistency every week’ with Newcastle United…then vey likely he wouldn’t be with NUFC.

This season has seen more end product from ASM and with eight direct goal involvements (scoring five and three assists), he is Newcastle’s most productive player via those key stats, Callum Wilson with six (all goals) the next highest in terms of direct goal involvement.

However, pretty much all the other underlying stats, such as carrying the ball up the pitch, running with it into the box, number of touches in the box etc etc, not only mark out ASM as Newcastle’s key player, he also stands out when taking the whole of the Premier League into consideration, certainly when you take out the obvious, such as Man City’s players.

Newcastle United’s change of ownership has now meant that Allan Saint-Maximin and indeed anybody else, could now potentially see their dreams realised at this club, with hopefully no pressing reason for any quality player to want to leave NUFC now, or in the future. Whilst as for ASM, as the quality of the Newcastle team rises with each transfer window (assuming we can avoid relegation) then hopefully that will help him find that consistency week after week, partly by the fact he will be playing with quality players and have a better platform to showcase his talents, with also more competition for places meaning he can’t afford too many off days as he will find his position in the team under threat.

South Shields manager Kevin Phillips talking to Football Insider about Allan Saint-Maximin:

“I need to be careful what I say here, but if he [Allan Saint-Maximin] could find consistency every week, he probably wouldn’t be at Newcastle.

“He is that good when he’s in form.

“It’s really a positive from Newcastle’s point of view because they have a top-class player on their hands.

“More and more, there is an end product after these runs. It’s a bonus.

“He was unplayable against Everton the other night. That is huge credit to the player.

“Eddie Howe needs consistency from him now until the end of the season.”

