Sky Sports Top form players – Newcastle United star knocked off top spot

The new Sky Sports Power Rankings have been published.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player’s performance over the last five Premier League matchdays by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

A heavier weighting is given to the most recent match in descending order to the fifth last one, with the intention of showing who is most in form.

After the weekend of matches, which included Newcastle’s draw at West Ham, the rankings have now been updated.

Newcastle’s last five PL games have been (working backwards):

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0

Newcastle 3 Everton 1

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Man Utd 1

The latest Power Rankings as published by Sky Sports:

As you can see, Kieran Trippier was at the very top of the Sky Sports rankings last week, but now out injured and missing West Ham, dropping from first to third after a superb start to his career on Tyneside.

With Eddie Howe overseeing a much improved Newcastle United as time goes on, Kieran Trippier isn’t alone in the Sky Sports rankings.

Altogether, there are eight Newcastle United players in the top 100 Sky Sports performers.

3 Kieran Trippier (down two places)

23 Joe Willock (up 61 places)

39 Martin Dubravka (down 20 places)

63 Fabian Schar (down 33 places)

68 Joelinton (down 32 places)

74 Allan Saint-Maximin (down 56 places)

88 Jonjo Shelvey (down 48 places)

95 Chris Wood (down 19 places)

