Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Explains why he is backing Newcastle United to beat West Ham United

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some excellent analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against West Ham.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this West Ham v Newcastle game.

Coming to the conclusion that backing Newcastle United to win today is the only smart move…

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with West Ham v Newcastle:

‘West Ham vs Newcastle, Saturday 12.30

A Newcastle win at 4/1 with Sky Bet, you say? Oh, go on then.

West Ham performances are on the wane while the Toon are full of beans and packed full of confidence after back-to-back wins and clean sheets.

I thought the Hammers lacked imagination and were second best for large periods in the 2-2 draw with Leicester and the same could be said in the edgy 1-0 win over Watford as the workload on Michail Antonio’s shoulders looks to be taking its toll.

When he’s not fully wound up, West Ham struggle to implement their forceful game on opponents.

“I have not seen the Newcastle defence as organised as this for some time,” said Gary Neville after Eddie Howe’s team beat Aston Villa last weekend. The numbers back that theory up. The Newcastle defensive final third was once an attackers paradise but now it’s a watertight structure. Since Christmas Day, Newcastle have conceded just three goals in five games – an impressive return backed up the expected goals against metrics. Only Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have a better process than the Toon’s output of 1.04 expected goals against per 90 minutes.

Head-to-head records are not always a reliable medium to base an argument on but Newcastle’s strong recent results against the Hammers are relevant to their case of backing an away win. They have won three of the last five meetings, scoring 12 goals in the process. This looks a fantastic opportunity to back them at a very appealing price.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2 | BETTING ANGLE: Newcastle to beat West Ham (4/1)’

A lot of good stuff in there and three wins in a row and only conceding one goal in the last five hours of football is no small achievement for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team.

However, just ahead of the announcement at 11.30am of the Newcastle team v West Ham, came the news that Allan Saint-Maximin hadn’t travelled to today’s game. With varying reports suggesting anything from back next weekend against Brentford, to up to three weeks out for the Frenchman.

