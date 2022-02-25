Opinion

Sky Sports analysis from ‘expert’ on 5 Newcastle signings at end of window – Now revisited

Everybody took great interest in Newcastle United’s January transfer window.

Whether it was Newcastle supporters, rival fans, journalists, pundits, whoever…

They will all keen to talk about it, particularly once Newcastle United had completed their business and the window had closed.

In total, five players coming in, Matt Targett on loan, whilst Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Chris Wood were bought in.

Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier had both started against Watford and Leeds in January, with a draw and a win forthcoming.

So it wasn’t until Tuesday 8 February when potentially all five Newcastle signings would be available, for the visit of Everton.

Ahead of the match, Sky Sports put their ‘expert’ pundit Paul Merson on the case, analysing Newcastle United’s transfer business and also comparing NUFC survival chances to others, now that signings had been made by the various relegation contenders.

Interesting now to have a look at what Paul Merson said two and half weeks and three Newcastle United matches ago…

Paul Merson analysing Newcastle United’s January transfer window for Sky Sports – 8 February 2022 :

‘All I can say is that if Steve Bruce had bought in all these players there would have been uproar, and I think that tells you everything you need to know.

I still think the jury is out on the business they did in January. It’s safe. It doesn’t really excite me.

They have got solid players in, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t see 18 0-0 draws keeping you up. It may be enough, but I’m just not convinced.

Newcastle were always saying they wanted two forwards, but they only got Chris Wood, and I think that might prove costly.’

Watford / Chris Wood

‘I look at Roy Hodgson going in at Watford. He’s going to get them solid at the back and for me, anyone of Watford’s forward players in Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis, Josh King and Joao Pedro would get into the Newcastle team.

Any of them would play up front with Callum Wilson unavailable, and that’s how you’ve got to weigh it up. Hodgson will tighten Watford up and then you’ve got those four, who will nick a goal.’

I know it is early days and I’m not taking anything for granted but…since Eddie Howe was able to call on January signings, Newcastle United are unbeaten in five games, have picked up 11 points from a possible 15, scored at least once in every match, whilst conceding only three goals in over eight hours of football.

Yes, we would all have loved Newcastle to sign a new Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand last month BUT amazingly other clubs weren’t desperate to see their best strikers, whilst at the same time and understandably, forwards of a certain level might not have been too keen on joining a club in the relegation zone that had won one game all season – no matter what promise the Newcastle United ‘project’ might hold, further down the line.

Chris Wood has came in and clearly done a job for the team, it has been largely a thankless job of getting the team up the pitch, making space for teammates, defending from the front…and whilst personal goals would also have been a very welcome addition, I think he has only had two great chances to score and maybe two or three half chances. However, playing every single Premier League minute since he arrived, Wood has helped the team score seven goals and win three matches, as well as two draws.

In Watford’s last five games, they have scored two goals and one of them was from Moussa Sissoko! Not exactly one of Paul Merson’s sure fire list of scorers for the Hornets.

It might be a little bit controversial BUT as well as Chris Wood doing a better job for the team than any of those Watford players would have done, if Newcastle had signed them instead. I also think that it is very likely that United wouldn’t have picked up as many points in these past five games, if Callum Wilson had played up front instead. Yes, I think he is a better finisher than Chris Wood, but on the other hand I believe he contributes a lot more in other ways, ways that have helped Newcastle to attack and defend better in these five matches.

I like Roy Hodgson but in his five games in charge so far, Watford have only scored two goals, conceded six in their last three, whilst picking up only four points from a possible fifteen in a sequence of matches where you felt they had to pick up a sizeable amount, as they now prepare to play Man Utd, Arsenal and Wolves.

It is Eddie Howe who has confounded critics, in repairing a lot of the damage caused by Steve Bruce to the defensive side of Newcastle’s game, whilst at the same time being brave enough to press high up the pitch and help score the goals that have produced this run of six games unbeaten, with 10 points added, as compared to only 10 points in the first 18 PL games of the season for NUFC. This despite having a bad run of injuries, many of them involving key players.

Plus, Eddie Howe has also been brave enough to look after Bruno Guimaraes, his major January signing. Giving him time to adapt and integrate into his new team and surroundings, before unleashing the Brazil international midfielder when he feels he is fully up to speed.

