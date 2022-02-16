Opinion

Six Newcastle United players who went from zero to hero

Looking back at Newcastle United players over the years, rarely has one experienced the kind of renaissance enjoyed by Joelinton in recent months.

The erstwhile goal-shy striker has morphed into a midfield general, keeping fellow £40m Brazilian recruit Bruno Guimaraes out of the side in the process.

Big Joe isn’t the first Magpie to rise from the ashes though, here are half a dozen other Newcastle United players who transformed jeers into cheers.

Nicky Butt (2004-2010)

Having joined the club from Manchester United for a cut-price £2.5m, Butt began his tenure on Tyneside with a clutch of tidy displays punctuated by a spectacular mid-air volley against Birmingham City.

Injury and loss of form ensured the rot soon set in, with Butt’s ostensibly apathetic reaction to a 4-1 FA Cup semi-final reverse against his former employers seeing the Geordie supporters turn on him.

A year after arriving, the 30-year-old was loaned to Birmingham City, where he suffered the ignominy of manager Steve Bruce selecting son – and modern-day Twitter gobsh.te – Alex ahead of him for a place in the squad.

The former England star belatedly started to win the Toon Army over during the pre-season of 2006-07 – summoned from the bench in a friendly against Villarreal to score two late headers in a 3-3 draw, gaining a standing ovation as a result.

He went on to become an integral cog in the side for three further seasons and was part of Chris Hughton’s Championship winners during an extended lap of honour in 2009-10.

Fabricio Coloccini (2008-2016)

Snapped up as a statement signing, Colo struggled with the physical nature of the league and following relegation the £10m centre back appeared to be on his way out.

Remaining loyal, he was outstanding in the second tier and, following two seasons back among the elite, was selected in the PFA Team of the Year in 2011-12 as the side romped to a barely feasible fifth place Premier League finish.

Despite being made club captain, his effectiveness began to wane with injuries and a desire to return to Argentina, but at his best he was a Rolls Royce, with effortless grace on the ball.

Years after first intimating his eagerness to leave, Colo and his lovely curly locks finally headed home to San Lorenzo in 2016.

Gary Speed (1998-2004)

Part of a Kenny Dalglish mid-season triple swoop, 28-year-old Welshman Speed arrived in a £5.5m deal from Everton in the early throes of 1998.

Initially shunted onto the left-wing to accommodate David Batty and Rob Lee in a 4-4-2 formation, Speed’s performances were nothing to write home about under the dour Scotsman.

The arrival of Ruud Gullit saw him moved into a preferred central berth alongside recent signing Didi Hamann – Batty sold and Lee now out of favour – and his form improved accordingly.

Later became a ‘blue chip’ member of Sir Bobby Robson’s Champions League and title challenging groups, and most fans agreed he was sold at least two years before his sell by date – against Robson’s will – as Speed relished several fruitful campaigns with Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United before finally hanging his boots up aged 40.

James Perch (2010-13)

A low-key addition to the squad in the summer of 2010, ‘Perchinho’ was snapped up from Nottingham Forest for £1m following promotion.

The utility man, who could slot in across the backline or in a deep-lying midfield role, was initially notable only for mistimed tackles and a permanent hangdog expression, becoming the first player ever to receive yellow cards in his first five matches in the Premier League.

His penchant for bookings soon gave way to relentless desire to perform in whatever role he was selected, and a goal against Manchester United, was reward for some wholehearted displays.

With his name being sung from the stands, Perch was adored for his commitment, despite an obvious lack of anything resembling technical ability.

Leon Best (2010-12)

One of six promotion boosting January 2010 signings, Irish international striker Best arrived for £1.5m after protracted negotiations for Crystal Palace youngster Victor Moses and Leeds forward Jermaine Beckford had stalled.

Failing to find the net in 13 Championship appearances wasn’t a good sign, but Best blossomed, when fit, in the Premier League.

Highlights included a hattrick in a 5-0 win over West Ham and his fruitful partnership alongside Demba Ba in his final season at the club.

Papiss Cisse’s arrival marked the end of his career on Tyneside, with the legacy of a respectable 10 goals in 29 PL appearances and an inflated fee of £3m received from Blackburn Rovers.

Joey Barton (2007-11)

Volatile midfield player who arrived for £5.8m from Man City as part of newly appointed Sam Allardyce’s overhaul of the squad shortly after Mike Ashley’s arrival.

Barton suffered a succession of injuries during his inaugural season at the club and described Newcastle fans as ‘vicious’ soon after joining – the first of a litany of rants during his time in black and white.

An extensive rap sheet during his tenure included arrest for punching a man while drunk, for which he served 74 days in prison in 2008, and a further four-month suspended sentence for an earlier assault on Ousmane Dabo while at Man City.

A stupid red card against Liverpool deprived temporary boss Alan Shearer of his services for the final matches of the doomed 2008-09 campaign, with supporters desperate to see the back of a player whose presence had become a burden.

A reasonable contribution to the subsequent promotion season – albeit disrupted by the usual injuries – was followed by his finest run in a Newcastle shirt back in the Prem, with regular high-octane displays finally winning him the affection of Newcastle’s fans.

Just as the love affair began, it was nipped in the bud – Mike Ashley and Alan Pardew deciding to allow Barton to leave on a free to QPR despite nine months remaining on his deal – his final appearance a typically tenacious effort in a goalless draw with Arsenal.




