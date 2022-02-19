News

Shock Allan Saint-Maximin injury claims – Report

Allan Saint-Maximin is out of today’s game at West Ham, according to a shock media update on Saturday morning.

The Frenchman was featured in midweek training photos released by the club.

Whilst on Friday morning, Eddie Howe talked ‘bumps and bruises’ for some players after the physical contest and win against Aston Villa last Sunday, but the Head Coach stating only Kieran Trippier and Javier Manquillo were the only new injuries and ruled out of this West Ham match.

Eddie Howe of course wouldn’t be the first manager to keep cards close to his chest and not want to pre-warn the opposition, if this report is indeed true…

Jordan Cronin of Newcastle World reporting – 19 February 2022:

‘Told Allan Saint-Maximin is out of today’s game at West Ham and could be missing for the next 2-3 weeks.

Not sure of the specifics but it’s another injury blow for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.’

Obviously not the news we wanted to hear this morning and especially when Friday’s announcement of the rearranged Everton and Southampton matches, means Newcastle have six Premier League games in the next three and a half weeks starting this afternoon.

If Allan Saint-Maximin is indeed missing today, it will in fact be the first Premier League game he hasn’t been available for this season. ASM starting 22 PL games and coming as a sub in the 4-0 home defeat to Man City.

Allan Saint-Maximin comes in for a lot of close attention and a fair few kicks, so it has been a big positive that he has featured throughout this season and has been Newcastle’s best and most effective player, directly involved in more (eight) goals than any other NUFC player, scoring five PL goals and assisting three others.

Incidentally, Allan Saint-Maximin has already played more Premier League football this season, than in the entirety of either of the last two seasons.

ASM already having played 1,980 minutes of Premier League football in this 2021/22 season, compared to 1,568 PL minutes in 2020/21 and 1,874 PL minutes in 2019/20.

If Allan Saint-Maximin is indeed injured, here’s hoping it is isn’t anything serious.

