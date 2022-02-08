Opinion

Rival players that as Newcastle United fans we just had to admire at St James Park

Thought I would do something a little different and write about some former players that I and many other Newcastle United fans have witnessed, who have lit up St James Park in other clubs’ colours.

I can vividly remember being in the Gallowgate on a freezing winter night in 1977, when Newcastle entertained Arsenal.

Supermac was out injured for the visitors but they had a lad in their side who would eventually become one of the finest strikers in the old First Division.

Frank Stapleton led the Gunners frontline that day, ably supported by the unfortunately named Alan Sunderland. He was the stand-out player for me and duly scored a wonderful headed goal.

Roll on a few years and Leeds United turned up at St James Park for the second leg of a League Cup tie.

We were 1-0 up from the first leg but as the game wore on I became mesmerised by the mercurial skill and guile, of the one and only Frank Worthington.

“Frankie-boy” always got stick whenever he played on Tyneside, due to the fact that he had once been preferred to Malcolm Macdonald by Don Revie in the England set-up.

Never one to pass up on an opportunity to take the p.ss, Worthington (alongside little Terry Connor) turned on the style, showboating his array of talent as Leeds went on to hammer us in extra-time.

In 1992, Newcastle United fans watched their club become the first ever to exit the FA Cup in a penalty shoot-out. The shoot-out rule had just been implemented, because of the fixture pile-ups in previous seasons after constant replays.

Bournemouth had Jimmy Case in their ranks that night and the hardened and wily old veteran was the best player on the pitch by the proverbial mile.

Other stand-out players for me, in the era before the advent of the Premier League, included the likes of Trevor Francis, Liam Brady, Gordon Strachan, Alan Devonshire, Ray Houghton (Fulham under Supermac) and Portsmouth’s Alan McClaughlin.

Being Geordies, we know a good footballer when we see one.

I’d be interested to know who other Newcastle United fans consider their “favourite” opposing players, that have graced the hallowed turf.

HTL


