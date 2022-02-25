Opinion

Ranking every Newcastle United January transfer window – Here we have the best five ever!

For fans, the recent Newcastle United January transfer window was a refreshing reminder of what can be achieved with a dose of ambition.

Despite a slew of – ultimately unsuccessful – protracted bids for the likes of Diego Carlos, Sven Botman and Jesse Lingard, and an eleventh-hour Hugo Ekitike snub, the Magpies were the highest spending club on the planet during the winter aperture, splashing around £90m on five new acquisitions.

Always a challenging time to conduct business, the mid-season window is one which has often passed the Toon by without a tremor since its inception during the 2002-03 season.

Dom Kureen ranks all 20 of Newcastle’s January transfer windows to date, listing any notable deals that took place.

We have counted down all the way from the very worst and now finally it is the top five January windows, in reverse order…

PART FOUR (5-1)

5. Taking the Papiss (2012)

IN

Papiss Cisse (£9.5m, Freiburg)

OUT

Kazenga Lua-Lua (£900k, Brighton and Hove Albion)

Round up

The season’s surprise package, Newcastle snagged the highly rated Cisse in an effort to secure an unlikely top-four finish – narrowly missing out when ending fifth.

The Senegalese striker hit the ground running with a glorious volley winner against Villa, following up with a hatful of ever more impressive strikes.

Of his 13 in 14 matches, a barely fathomable strike at Stamford Bridge was the highlight – world class ‘keeper Petr Cech clutching thin air after being bamboozled by the thunderous banana shot.

4. Seven-up for Joe (2021)

IN

Joe Willock (Loan, Arsenal)

OUT

DeAndre Yedlin (Free, Galatasaray)

Round up

Possibly the club’s greatest loan signing ever, Joe Willock scored on his debut against Southampton before later embarking on a club-record equalling seven game scoring streak.

The youngster’s form propelled Newcastle from 17th to 12th by the final reckoning, with fans clamouring for him to make the move permanent.

DeAndre Yedlin was a surprise departure, as he seemed a better bet than fellow right-back Emil Krafth, with the USA international allowed to leave for nothing.

3. Bobby’s Babes in title shakeup (2003)

IN

Jonathan Woodgate (£8m, Leeds United)

Darren Ambrose (£1m, Ipswich Town)

OUT

Marcelino (Free, Poli Ejido)

Round up

Sir Bobby’s youthful brood was bursting with vibrancy and the astute additions of Woodgate and Ambrose, provided further evidence of the legendary manager’s penchant for developing talent.

Woodgate, when fit, was a Rolls Royce defender – instantly making the likes of Titus Bramble much more dependable through his leadership.

The departure of Marcelino was another feather in Robson’s cap, with the Spanish centre-half’s bloated salary finally removed from the wage bill after three-and-a-half disastrous years.

2. Targets missed, Targett hit (2022)

IN

Bruno Guimaraes (£41m, Lyon)

Chris Wood (£25m, Burnley)

Dan Burn (£12.5m, Brighton and Hove Albion)

Kieran Trippier (£12m, Atletico Madrid)

Matt Targett (£2m Loan, Aston Villa)

OUT

Jeff Hendrick (Loan, Queens Park Rangers)

Freddie Woodman (Loan, Bournemouth)

Matty Longstaff (Loan, Mansfield Town)

Round up

The first transfer window under Saudi ownership fluctuated between frustration and fantasy, with high-profile targets difficult to secure, although a quintet of additions are all welcome upgrades.

Although too early to rate the window as a bona fide success or failure, Bruno and Trippier are marquee acquisitions, while all five appear to be good characters behind the scenes.

One more forward – a £33m deadline day Hugo Ekitike snub and Manchester United scuppering a move for Jesse Lingard – would probably have made this Newcastle’s best ever January window, on paper at least.

1. Promotion trailblazers receive reinforcements (2010)

IN

Leon Best (£1.6m, Coventry)

Wayne Routledge (£1.2m, Queens Park Rangers)

Mike Williamson (£1m, Portsmouth)

Danny Simpson (£750k, Manchester United)

Patrick Van Aanholt (Loan, Chelsea)

Fitz Hall (Loan, Chelsea)

OUT

Geremi (Free, Ankaragucu)

Round up

Having suffered the ignominy of relegation the previous season, the Geordies blazed a trail for a swift return under the watchful eye of Chris Hughton.

The January window was punctuated by shrewd investments to ensure the promotion push wouldn’t falter and, other than Best, all signings played a pivotal role in the second half of the season.

Ditching the woeful Geremi – allegedly as much as seven years older than his claimed age – reportedly equated to a saving of more than the accumulative wages of all six January additions!

