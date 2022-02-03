News

Ralf Rangnick explains why Jesse Lingard wasn’t allowed to join Newcastle United

Ralf Rangnick has been talking about Jesse Lingard staying at Manchester United, rather than joining Newcastle United.

The midfielder will definitely leave Old Trafford at the end of June when his current deal ends, with Lingard determined to move on.

Jesse Lingard has not started a Premier League match for Man Utd for over 25 months now, yet still he wasn’t allowed to go to Newcastle United for regular football.

With hopes of being included in the England squad for the World Cup finals, the decision especially galling for the player.

Ralf Rangnick today explaining why Lingard wasn’t allowed to leave on deadline day.

The interim boss saying that the fact Mason Greenwood is now not available, played a massive part.

Ralf Rangnick stating that on Monday the Man Utd board said they now wanted Jesse Lingard to remain at the club until the end of the season.

Rangnick adding that also preventing a move was the fact that no agreement could be reached with Newcastle United, or indeed any other club.

No doubt the non-availability of Greenwood, ensuring that there was no chance of the Man Utd owners relaxing their unreasonable demands on the package they had insisted had to be paid by Newcastle to be able to loan Jesse Lingard for the rest of the season, reported to work out at potentially as much as £1m per match for the remaining 17 games of the season.

Ralf Rangnick also adding that after not being allowed to move in the January transfer window, Jesse Lingard has asked for a couple of days off ‘to clear his head’ and therefore won’t be available for Man Utd’s FA Cup game on Friday against Middlesbrough.

Ralf Rangnick talking about Jesse Lingard not moving to Newcastle United – 3 February 2022:

“Three weeks ago Jesse Lingard didn’t want to leave and then he changed his mind.

“I said at the time, if he finds a club and a solution that suits us, we would allow him to leave.

“With the developments in last couple of days, things changed.

“On Monday afternoon, the board said they wanted him to stay.

“We are without a player who has played regularly and also we couldn’t get an agreement for any other club.”

