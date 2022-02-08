News

Probability model rates chances of Newcastle beating Everton and avoiding relegation (34%…)

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for this season’s relegation battle and as part of that, Tuesday’s night match against Everton.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches this midweek, including Newcastle United against Everton.

Their computer model gives Everton a 38% chance of a win, it is 26% for a draw and a 35% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

When it comes to winning the title, they have the probability of Man City a 83% chance and Liverpool 16%, the rest nowhere.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Tuesday ahead of Newcastle v Everton and the other midweek matches:

Of more interest / pressing concern we can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of relegation for Newcastle United and their rivals at this stage of the season…:

81% Norwich

66% Newcastle United

64% Watford

46% Burnley

15% Everton

15% Aston Villa

11% Brentford

10% Leeds

4% Southampton

3% Crystal Palace

There have obviously been massive changes off the pitch for Newcastle United in recent months, with new owners and Eddie Howe now in charge, plus of course the five January signings.

However, for a predictions model like this, it is all based on stats and what has happened in previous matches, plus difficulty of games left to play etc.

So a change of ownership and replacement of Steve Bruce with a proper manager, doesn’t change their probability of Newcastle United winning or not, from what was the case before the new owners and Eddie Howe came in, nor the seemingly significant benefit of more money spent in this transfer window than any other Premier League club.

As for the bookies though, they HAVE factored in the new owners and Eddie Howe replacing Steve Bruce, plus the five signings they have brought in, when it comes to the relegation odds.

Despite twenty one games gone and only two wins, plus NUFC currently second bottom of the table, they (various bookies and most common prices) currently see the relegation likelihood as 1/5 Norwich, 1/3 Watford, 1/2 Burnley, 13/8 Newcastle United, 5/1 Everton, 6/1 Brentford 6/1, Leeds 6/1, 25/1 Southampton and 25/1 Palace.

Obviously, Newcastle still have to do it on the pitch and need to build on that massive win over Leeds in the last game. However, it is significant for the bookies to see NUFC more likely to stay up than go down, with at the moment Burnley, Norwich and Watford seen as odds-on to take the drop to the Championship.

This Everton game does feel pivotal and so important for Newcastle United, a win would see real confidence from both outsiders and all associated with NUFC, that Eddie Howe and the players can start climbing away from trouble.

However, anything but a Newcastle victory would I think see NUFC be seen once again very likely for the drop and a massive blow for fans and management.

Everton have a new manager but arrive on the back of only one win in their last 14 PL matches and ten defeats included in that run. A victory for Newcastle tonight would see them only one point behind Everton AND out of the relegation zone, unless Watford win at West Ham.

