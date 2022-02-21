News

Premier League relegation odds see dramatic Newcastle United change after weekend results

Interesting to see the impact on the Premier League relegation odds after the weekend’s results.

Newcastle United getting a deserved point at the London Stadium and in truth, were the dominant team overall, West Ham having no complaints if NUFC had made it four Premier League wins in a row (and also four wins in their last five visits to the London Stadium).

The bookies reacting following Newcastle making it six Premier League games unbeaten, with 12 points picked up from the last possible 18.

Some significant moves in the Premier League relegation odds after these ten games this weekend:

Saturday 19 February:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1

Arsenal 2 Brentford 1

Aston Villa 0 Watford 1

Brighton 0 Burnley 3

Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1

Liverpool 3 Norwich 1

Southampton 2 Everton 0

Man City 2 Tottenham 3

Sunday 20 February:

Leeds 2 Man Utd 4

Wolves 2 Leicester 1

These are now the Premier League relegation odds for the likely candidates from BetVictor after the past weekend’s matches:

1/12 Norwich

1/4 Watford

1/2 Burnley

3/1 Brentford

7/2 Leeds

4/1 Newcastle United

5/1 Everton

16/1 Crystal Palace

100/1 Leicester

100/1 Aston Villa

Current Premier League table on Monday (21 February 2022) morning:

Despite their excellent away wins at the weekend, Watford (1/4) and Burnley (1/2) still find themselves big odds-on favourites for the drop. Whilst Norwich (1/12) are seen as complete no hopers, even though they led at Anfield with 26 minutes to go on Saturday, before finally crumbling. Watford and Norwich only four and five points respectively behind Newcastle but seen as all but sure to go down. Whilst Burnley odds-on as well, even though they would go above Newcastle if winning their two games in hand.

The big story though is that now the clubs above the bottom four are now seeing themselves well and truly as serious relegation candidates.

So much so that as the Premier League relegation odds above now show, both Brentford (3/1) and Leeds (7/2) seen as more likely to go down than Newcastle (4/1), whilst Everton (5/1) are also in real danger. Whilst NUFC made it six games without defeat with that very decent display and point at West Ham, these other three clubs directly above Newcastle all lost.

This isn’t a new thing either, as that trio of clubs (Everton, Leeds and Brentford) have been struggling for wins over the course of many months now.

By close of play next Saturday (26 February), the bottom of the table could look seriously interesting, as by then Everton will have played at home against Man City, Leeds away to Liverpool and home to Tottenham, whilst Newcastle will have played at Brentford.

For the current bottom three, the games played will have been Burnley home to Tottenham and away at Crystal Palace, Norwich away at Southampton, whilst Watford will have faced Palace at home and Man Utd away.

Whilst you can’t help but wonder how all of those other matches will work out, it simply comes down to this, a win for Newcastle United at Brentford would be absolutely massive and see NUFC taking care of business themselves, regardless of what happens elsewhere.

