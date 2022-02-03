Opinion

Premier League official announcement – Four rearranged matches get new dates

An official Premier League announcement on Thursday morning.

The announcement giving details of four cancelled gamed that have been rearranged.

All four going ahead in the final midweek of February.

Official Premier League announcement – 3 February 2022:

Four matches that were previously postponed have been rescheduled for 23-24 February, falling in Matchweek 26.

Wednesday 23 February

19:30 Burnley v Spurs

19:30 Watford v Crystal Palace

19:45 Liverpool v Leeds

Thursday 24 February

19:45 Arsenal v Wolves (Amazon Prime)

A little surprising that neither outstanding Newcastle United away trip, to Southampton and Everton respectively, have been slotted in.

A quick check of the fixtures shows that none of the three clubs have a game in that last midweek of February, so on the face of it, either game could have been rearranged for then.

I’m guessing most Newcastle fans would think later the better for these two matches to be played, giving the five January signings as much time as possible to integrate, plus hopefully having the likes of Callum Wilson, Federico Fernandez and Isaac Hayden back from injury.

The first midweek in March is also likely to be ruled out for a Newcastle United match to be rearranged, as that is when the FA Cup fifth round matches will be played and both Southampton and Everton are at home this coming weekend in the fourth round.

This is how the Premier League table looks now, before any February fixtures have been played:

Listed below are the Premier League matches in February for all of the seven clubs at the bottom.

This morning’s announcement makes this look an even bigger month in terms of the direction of travel at the bottom. Whilst Brentford, Norwich, Everton and Newcastle are playing four PL matches in February, Watford and Burnley have six each, which it is five this month for Leeds.

These are the games in February that the bottom seven clubs have:

Brentford

Man City (A), Crystal Palace (H), Arsenal (A), Newcastle (H)

Leeds

Aston Villa (A), Everton (A), Man Utd (H), Liverpool (A), Spurs (H)

Everton

Newcastle (A), Leeds (H), Southampton (A), Man City (H)

Norwich

Crystal Palace (H), Man City (H), Liverpool (A), Southampton (A)

Newcastle United

Everton (H), Aston Villa (H), West Ham (A), Brentford (A)

Watford

Burnley (A), West Ham (A), Brighton (H), Aston Villa (A), Crystal Palace (H), Man Utd (A)

Burnley

Watford (H), Man U (H), Liverpool (H), Brighton (A), Spurs (H), Crystal Palace (A)

So by the end of February, the seven bottom clubs will have played:

27 Brentford

26 Watford, Leeds, Norwich

25 Newcastle United

24 Burnley, Everton

The Newcastle United confirmed fixtures for February and March 2022:

Tuesday 8 February 7.45pm – Everton Home (BT Sport)

Sunday 13 February 2pm – Aston Villa Home (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 February 12.30pm – West Ham Away (BT Sport)

Saturday 26 February 3pm – Brentford Away

Saturday 5 March 3pm – Brighton Home

Sunday 13 March 2pm – Chelsea away (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 March 3pm – Crystal Palace home

