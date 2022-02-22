Opinion

Premier League intrigue as fixture changes make things clear cut for Newcastle United

The Premier League is shaping up to very interesting, at both ends of the table.

For so long it has appeared a formality that Manchester City will win their fourth title in five seasons. However, suddenly Liverpool will be only three points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s team if the scousers win their game in hand.

However, it is of course the other end of the Premier League table that most concerns / interests us as Newcastle United fans.

There is real Premier League intrigue as fixture changes have, in my opinion, made things so clear cut for Newcastle United.

This is how the upcoming schedule now looks:

Newcastle United matches:

Saturday 19 February 12.30pm – West Ham Away (BT Sport)

Saturday 26 February 3pm – Brentford Away

Saturday 5 March 3pm – Brighton Home

Thursday 10 March 7.30pm – Southampton Away

Sunday 13 March 2pm – Chelsea away (Sky Sports)

Thursday 17 March 7.45pm – Everton away (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 20 March 2pm – Crystal Palace home (Unless Palace still in the FA Cup)

Saturday 2 April 3pm – Tottenham away (Waiting for April TV choices, so could be moved)

What the reality is though, is that we have seen the rearranged Premier League matches make for very tough looking Newcastle United schedule.

A schedule which I think makes it absolutely imperative that Newcastle pick up four or more points in the next two games, away at Brentford and home to Brighton.

If Palace win at home to Championship Stoke, which they are expected to do, the Newcastle v Palace match would then be postponed until April at the earliest. Which then means, after Brentford and Brighton, Newcastle are almost sure to then have four away games in a row – Southampton, Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham.

Eddie Howe has Newcastle playing far better and also picking up results to match now BUT that is a seriously tough run of games (for travelling NUFC fans as well), those four away in a row,

Before we reach that run of four aways, there is a serious amount of action and key looking games taking place for the seven relegation contenders.

Current Premier League table (22 February 2022):

In 13 days time, by the close of Monday 7 March, the following Premier League matches are scheduled to have taken place:

Brentford: Newcastle (H), Norwich (A)

Everton: Man City (H), Spurs (A)

Leeds: Liverpool (A), Spurs (H), Leicester (A)

Newcastle United: Brentford (A), Brighton (H)

Watford: Palace (H), Man Utd (A), Arsenal (H)

Burnley: Spurs (H), Palace (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (H)

Norwich: Southampton (A), Brentford (H)

Looking at those fixtures, I think by the time we get to two weeks time, there is a very good chance that the relegation battle will look far tighter. Very likely, to me anyway, that the three clubs below Newcastle United will probably pick up more points than the three clubs currently above NUFC.

If you doubt what I am saying about the three clubs currently directly above Newcastle United, just look at their recent Premier League records:

Brentford: Played 19 Won 3 Drawn 3 Lost 13 (12 points from possible 57)

Everton: Played 17 Won 2 Drawn 3 Lost 12 (9 points from a possible 51)

Leeds: Played 14 Won 3 Drawn 4 Lost 7 (13 points from a possible 42)

That is some shocking form, in comparison, Eddie Howe has picked up 12 points from his last possible 18, winning three and drawing three of his last six games. Even overall, his Newcastle record is significantly better:

Newcastle United: Played 13 Won 4 Drawn 5 Lost 4 (17 points from a possible 39)

Which then leaves the question, where will Newcastle United be, when there is this shakedown of the relegation fight over the course of the next fortnight?

You are always laying yourself a trap if / when talking about ‘must win’ matches BUT this Newcastle game at Brentford is for me, certainly at least a ‘must not lose’ game. No Premier League game is easy but I think certainly looking at the recent directions of travel for the two clubs, Newcastle United have to go to Brentford believing that they can win. Which would be massive, as it would mean Newcastle going above Thomas Frank’s side AND having two games in hand.

As for Newcastle’s other upcoming match, Brighton are an intriguing one. Pretty much everybody, including Newcastle fans, have praised Graham Potter and the football Brighton play and yet…they hardly ever win. This is their recent record…

Brighton: Played 20 Won 3 Drawn 12 Lost 5 (21 points from a possible 60)

In actual fact, Newcastle United have exactly the same number of points (21) in their last 20 PL matches, having won 4 drawn 9 and lost 7.

When you look at the clubs Brighton have managed to beat this season, it quickly conjures up an image of flat-tack bullies.

Brighton have won seven Premier League matches this season – Brentford (twice), Watford (twice), Burnley and Everton. The only win against a team outside this seven club relegation battle, being at home to Leicester back in September, the Foxes not exactly great this season either, sitting in eleventh place currently.

Brighton certainly have found a knack of not losing games, only the top three have lost less than the six time Potter’s men have done so. However, in the top nine clubs, Brighton have won only seven and the next lowest top nine club has twelve wins.

Overall

Looking at the Premier League relegation battle overall, I think it is a case of certainly Eddie Howe giving Newcastle United a brilliant platform to hopefully push on for safety, having picked up 12 points in the last six games. However, I think he / NUFC definitely need to extend that platform further in these next two games, before we hit four aways in a row.

As I said earlier, I think we need to be looking at a minimum of four points (preferably six!) from Brentford and Brighton. With obviously the preference if it is four points, being a win over Brentford rather than Brighton, to ensure the West London club are very much in relegation trouble.

There are five Premier League matches featuring relegation rivals (Burnley v Spurs, Watford v Palace, Liverpool v Leeds, Southampton v Norwich, Leeds v Spurs) before Newcastle kick-off at Brentford at 3pm on Saturday, so here’s hoping there is not too much damage done before Eddie Howe and his players can do their bit.

