Premier League form table updated – Newcastle United fans might like to have a glance at it

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of the latest round of fixtures, which includes Newcastle United taking on West Ham.

The two clubs meeting at the London Stadium, 12.30pm Saturday afternoon (19 February).

Eddie Howe looking to make it four wins in a row, after securing a third Premier League victory on the bounce against Villa, the first time NUFC had managed this since November 2018 when Rafa Benitez was in charge.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for West Ham with latest one listed first:

Leicester 2 West Ham 2

West Ham 1 Watford 0

Man Utd 1 West Ham 0

West Ham 2 Leeds 3

West Ham 2 Norwich 0

Crystal Palace 2 West Ham 3

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0

Newcastle 3 Everton 1

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Watford 1

Newcastle 1 Man Utd 1

Newcastle 0 Man City 4

This is how the Premier League table currently looks ahead of this weekend’s matches:

When analysing the info above, the Premier League form table now makes for VERY interesting reading.

There are now only five clubs that have better form over the past half a dozen matches and they are all currently in the top seven of the current Premier League table.

Newcastle United picking up 11 points from a possible 18 and indeed, when it comes to the very most recent form, Liverpool and NUFC the only two to pick up wins in all their last three matches.

Saturday’s opponents West Ham are only one point and one place behind Newcastle United in the Premier League form table, though a massive 22 points clear of NUFC when it comes to the full current table.

Newcastle United could pull seven points clear of the drop if winning on Saturday but also every incentive for West Ham, as the Hammers could potentially climb into the top four with a victory.

