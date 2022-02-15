Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Aston Villa player ratings after this 1-0 victory

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Aston Villa player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 1-0 victory on Sunday afternoon (Apologies for the delay on this occasion in asking for your ratings).

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 – Sunday 13 February 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Trippier (35)

Aston Villa:

Possession was Newcastle 37% Villa 63%

Total shots were Newcastle 10 Villa 11

Shots on target were Newcastle 2 Villa 1

Corners were Newcastle 3 Villa 6

Crowd: 52,207 (3,000 Villa)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 48), Schar, Burn, Manquillo (Dummett 45+5), Shelvey, Willock (Bruno 90+2), Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle

