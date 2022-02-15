News

Paul Merson still thinks Newcastle United will be relegated if this happens, despite winning 3 in 3

Paul Merson is at it again.

The former Arsenal player turning his ‘expert’ eye on Newcastle United.

A very mixed bad from Paul Merson this time, as his comments vary from stating the obvious to…stating the ridiculous.

The player turned pundit declaring that Kieran Trippier has been excellent for Newcastle United and that his two goals have been ‘massive’, nothing to disagree with there, with the Sky Sports pundit stating the absolute obvious that it is a serious blow to NUFC for the England full-back to now be injured.

Continuing the theme of stating the obvious, after this last run of three Newcastle United matches, Paul Merson says ‘I’d like to know the last time a bottom three team won three on the trot at this stage of the season. It’s a hard thing to do.’

Not only have Newcastle won all of these last three matches, they have also done it conceding just the one goal in some five hours of football. Quite remarkable when you consider what a mess of a defence Eddie Howe inherited from Steve Bruce.

When it comes to the stating the ridiculous though, how about this cracker from Paul Merson…’If Newcastle only win one game between now and the end of the season, they’re getting relegated.’

Nothing is impossible of course BUT why would you come out with that when you are talking about a team that is playing far better and has won their last three matches?

Yes, Newcastle would almost certainly be relegated if they won only one more match this season but a totally bizarre comment to pluck out of nowhere.

Paul Merson attempting to pull negativity out of nowhere…

Paul Merson speaking to Sky Sports – 15 February 2022:

“It’s a massive blow for Newcastle to be losing Kieran Trippier but they’ve now got to kick on. His two goals have been massive but it’s also his experience on the pitch and in the dressing room.

“I can’t really express just how big a blow losing Trippier is for Newcastle.

“He’s an international who has played in big games over his career so he’ll be a miss. He’s the type of player who wouldn’t let things get slack now all of a sudden they’ve got a few points on the board.

“Credit where credit is due, winning three games on the trot is some going when you’re virtually bottom of the league.

“If Arsenal did that, it’s a result. If West Ham were to do that now, they’ve got every chance of playing Champions League football next year. The Premier League is hard, so to win three straight games is impressive.

“I’d like to know the last time a bottom three team won three on the trot at this stage of the season. It’s a hard thing to do.

“There’s a long way to go. I was shocked by Watford’s performance last weekend against Brighton. It was really poor. They got battered and I’d fancied Watford having watched them at Burnley.

“Winning three on the trot has created a bit of a gap, but we’ve seen how things can change so quickly and there’s a lot of matches still to play.

“If Newcastle only win one game between now and the end of the season, they’re getting relegated.”

