Paul Merson intensive research for Newcastle trip to West Ham once again pays big dividends

Paul Merson is paid now to give his expert opinion on football, the Premier League in particular.

There has been the ‘occasional’ suspicion in the past that the former Arsenal player might not spend a lot of time doing the essential homework before opening his mouth.

Well this time, Paul Merson has clearly put in some pretty intensive research…which has then paid big dividends.

Merson has been analysing the West Ham v Newcastle match on Saturday.

He does manage to name check Kieran Trippier as being a big blow to Newcastle, with news that he may struggle to recover in time to play any more matches this season, having had surgery on a broken bone in his foot.

However, in confidently predicting West Ham to win 2-0, Paul Merson declares the biggest factor as being…’I don’t think Newcastle will be able to live with the threat posed by Michail Antonio upfront.’

This didn’t quite ring true with me and indeed, I was sure I had been reading / hearing West Ham fans pointing to Antonio’s fading performances as a big reason for their Premier League form declining. The opening 11 Premier League matches seeing West Ham winning seven and losing only two, whilst the last 14 PL games have seen them winning only five of them and losing six.

Sure enough, looking at Michail Antonio, he started the season on fire, scoring four goals in the opening three PL games – including at St James Park on the opening day of the season. Then in the next 21 PL matches the West Ham striker has scored only four more goals, the last of them being seven weeks ago and only two PL goals these past four months!

Honestly, it is laughable the lack of any proper research from Paul Merson, especially when you have another West Ham player who is absolutely smashing it at the moment.

Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in more goals (21 in all competitions – scored 12 and 9 assists) than any other West Ham player this season AND has scored seven goals in the last seven Hammers’ matches!

Paul Merson also says…’Four weeks ago, this game wouldn’t have been much of a contest as Newcastle United were in a dreadful run of form.’

Hmmm, well coincidentally, exactly four weeks ago Paul Merson had this to say about Newcastle United ahead of their Premier League match at Elland Road, ‘Leeds do give away too many chances, however, and I think the pace of Almiron could hurt them.’

Well, Paul Merson predicted Leeds to beat Newcastle 2-1 and that prediction proved to be about as reliable as his Almiron one.

Newcastle won 1-0 of course against Leeds AND Almiron didn’t even get on the pitch!

Little surprise really as it is now nine weeks since Miggy last started a PL match and has only been named three times in an Eddie Howe starting eleven in the Premier League. Almiron hasn’t got a single goal or assist all season and it is now thirteen months since he scored his last Premier League goal.

As for Paul Merson predicting West Ham to win on Saturday, maybe they will. However, with the Hammers only having one win in their last four PL games, Eddie Howe and his players go into the game with the confidence and momentum of three victories in a row and only one goal conceded in the last five hours of football.

It is all to play for and no reason now why Newcastle can’t go into almost any match with the hope of picking up at least a point, with their last Premier League defeat now nine weeks ago.

Paul Merson speaking to sportskeeda:

“Four weeks ago, this game wouldn’t have been much of a contest as Newcastle United were in a dreadful run of form.

“They’ve now won three games on the trot and climbed out of the relegation zone.

“That said, I still fancy West Ham to win as I don’t think Newcastle will be able to live with the threat posed by Michail Antonio upfront.

“Additionally, Kieran Trippier is a massive loss for them.

“He’s been a fantastic addition to the squad as well as the dressing room and has scored two massively important goals for Newcastle since signing for the club in January.

“The Magpies have been in good form, but this is a hard game for them.

“Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 Newcastle United.”

