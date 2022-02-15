News

Official Announcement – Newcastle United enter scouting and recruiting data-based partnership

Newcastle United have signed a multi-year deal with Statsbomb.

The company making an official announcement (see below) on Tuesday to make the partnership public.

Statsbomb declaring ‘We are delighted to be working with one of the English Premier League’s proudest teams.’

Newcastle United set to benefit from their new partner’s expertise, with Statsbomb explaining ‘Together we look forward to strengthening Newcastle United via data-based scouting and recruiting, with a shared goal of creating prolonged success for the club.’

Statsbomb Official Announcement – 15 February 2022:

‘StatsBomb has announced a partnership with Newcastle United to serve as its data and analytics provider.

Newcastle United has become the latest English Premier League club to integrate StatsBomb’s advanced event data and IQ platform into its recruitment and performance analysis departments. The partnership will also strengthen Newcastle’s approach to key aspects of modern football such as successful player acquisition and detailed opposition analysis.

StatsBomb’s performance data will allow the Tyneside club to generate detailed insights from thousands of match events across dozens of league and cup competitions worldwide. Newcastle will be able to analyse specific StatsBomb metrics across all of its matches and evaluate its opponents’ performances too. Unique StatsBomb metrics include Pressures by Team and Player, Player Positioning on Shots, and Pass Height & Footedness Information.

As part of the agreement, Newcastle will also benefit from the Statsbomb IQ platform, which will enhance the club’s tactical decisions and talent identification process throughout their current and future campaigns.

Shergul Arshad, Chief Commercial Officer, StatsBomb, said:

“Together we look forward to strengthening Newcastle United via data-based scouting and recruiting, with a shared goal of creating prolonged success for the club.”

