Opinion

Nile Ranger into FA Cup fifth round at Newcastle United loan star’s expense – You couldn’t make it up

Watching highlights of that classic Newcastle 4 Arsenal 4 game on Saturday, the eleven year anniversary, I was reminded that Nile Ranger player a part in that amazing comeback.

With 17 minutes to go, the Gunners were still winning 4-1 and seemingly sure to win, Nile Ranger was then brought on for Peter Lovenkrands and put himself about… with Best (75 mins), Barton(83) and Tiote (88) then getting the goals as the fightback gathered new momentum. Kevin Nolan could have even won it in the dying seconds.

Whilst the record books will show that Nile Ranger was part of that history making day, now 11 years and two days in the past, yesterday will also show the waster as being part of another stand out day in football history.

Non-league Boreham Wood going to promotion chasing to the Premier League Bournemouth and winning.

Nile Ranger into the fifth round of the FA Cup as he prepares to turn 31 in April, with that fifth round tie at Goodison against Everton in the first midweek of March.

Whilst the former NUFC waster was celebrating Sunday’s win, for Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman it was a bizarre debut for Bournemouth. He didn’t do a lot wrong and indeed didn’t have a lot to do, the Ricketts winner on 38 minutes was Boreham Wood’s only shot on target, a defender gifting the ball to the visiting player on the edge of the box and his effort going in off the post with Woodman totally unsighted due a number of players blocking his view.

Bournemouth had 82% of possession and 18 shots to the visitor’s three but only had themselves to blame with only two shots on target to Boreham Wood’s one.

Boreham Wood have reached the fifth round via:

Fourth qualifying round (16 October 2021) Barnet 0 Boreham Wood 1

First round (6 November 2021) Boreham Wood 2 Eastleigh 0

Second round (6 December 2021) Boreham Wood 4 St Albans City 0

Third round (8 January 2022) Boreham Wood 2 AFC Wimbledon 0

Fourth round (6 February 2022) Bournemouth 0 Boreham Wood 1

Pretty remarkable, a four month FA Cup run already and haven’t conceded a single goal.

It turns out Nile Ranger actually signed for Boreham Wood (see below) in early December and whilst not having a single minute of league football for them yet, has actually played in all of their last three FA Cup wins, despite only racking up three minutes of football (well, time on the pitch). Nile Ranger coming on in the final seconds of these second, third and fourth round wins.

Who would have thought it, Nile Ranger finally a lucky charm to have around…

Boreham Wood Official Announcement – 3 December 2022:

‘Boreham Wood FC are delighted to announce an FA Cup deadline day double signing as we welcome frontman Nile Ranger and goalkeeper Joshua Roach ahead of Monday’s visit of St Albans City to the LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park.

Nile Ranger began his career as a youth team player with the likes of Crystal Palace, Southampton and Newcastle, before graduating from the Magpies Academy in 2009. Ranger would spend 4 years within the first team set up at St James’ Park between 2009 and 2013, making 62 total appearances for the Tyneside club and picking up a 2009/10 Championship winners medal in the process.

Loan spells away from St James’ Park with both Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday preceded a permanent switch away from Newcastle United, before Nile signed for Swindon Town ahead of the 2013/14 season. After just a single season at the County Ground, Ranger would make the switch to Championship side Blackpool and he called Bloomfield Road home between August 2014 and February 2016.

Most recently Ranger has had two spells with Southend United, firstly between 2016 and 2018, before re-joining the Shrimpers in 2021, making a total of 50 appearances and scoring 10 goals during his time at Roots Hall.

Next up is 18-year-old goalkeeper Joshua Roach who arrives at the LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park having most recently been with West Ham United.

Roach, like Nile, has been training with the squad and has impressed the watchful eyes of Manager Luke Garrard and the senior management team enough to earn himself a deal ahead of Monday’s eagerly anticipated FA Cup 2nd Round fixture with near neighbours St Albans City.

Subject to FA ratification, both players will be available to be included in Garrard’s squad.

Welcome to the LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park both Nile and Joshua!

OUR CLUB. OUR TOWN. OUR COMMUNITY.’

