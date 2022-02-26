Opinion

Next Newcastle United player in an England shirt?

The 27 May 2016 was the last time anybody contracted to Newcastle United played for England.

Andros Townsend was roundly booed at the Stadium of Light as he came on as a 76th minute sub.

He had just completed a brilliant half season in a Newcastle shirt, almost dragging us out of the mire single-handedly. One of few players to come out of that relegation season with any credit.

Unfortunately, his head was turned, and he wanted to keep playing international football. He probably felt that his eleventh cap would be doubled or tripled over the following years. It would be unlucky number thirteen a few months later that would be his latest and likely his last.

Nearly six years on, we haven’t had anybody represent the national side. Callum Wilson has picked up four England caps in that time but all of those were whilst affiliated to Bournemouth.

In fact, not only have we had a lack of representation in the England squad since Mike Ashley came into our lives in 2007 but we haven’t had a Newcastle player in any England squad at a major tournament. Not a single one.

We probably would have had Michael Owen in 2008 had England qualified for that tournament. But we didn’t and so 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 (2021 technically) all came along without us seeing a single player representing the national team. 15 long years without a Newcastle player playing in a major tournament for England.

Admittedly, we had been on a downward trajectory for a while. We only had one player in 2000, 2002, 2004 and 2006.

Michael Owen crawled off the pitch against Sweden in 2006 and spent nearly the whole following season injured.

In the two tournaments preceding Germany ‘06 it was only Kieron Dyer representing our club. Shearer stood alone in 2000, captaining the side. That’s still four more players in four tournaments than we had in the following six under Ashley.

In the pair of tournaments before that we were spoiled. In 1998 we had Wor Al, David Batty and Rob Lee, in 1996 it was Steve Howey and Les Ferdinand, Alan Shearer signed within a month of the tournament finishing.

It’s not just the players that were contracted to us for those tournaments either. If you go through the squads for each tournament since 1996 you will find the number of players that either previously had, currently did, or one day would play for Newcastle, greatly decreasing:

1996: 6 (Pearce, Gazza, Shearer, Ferdinand, Howey, Campbell)

1998: 6 (Campbell, Batty, Shearer, Lee, Ferdinand, Owen)

2000: 3 (Campbell, Shearer, Owen)

2002: 4 (Dyer, Campbell, Owen, Butt)

2004: 4 (Dyer, Campbell, Butt, Owen)

2006: 3 (Owen, Campbell, Jenas)

2010: 1 (Milner)

2012: 3 (Carroll, Milner, Parker)

2014: 1 (Milner)

2016: 3 (Milner, Rose, Forster)

2018: 1 (Rose)

2020: 0

Worth noting, of all the players past and future that represented Newcastle, only two were signed by Mike Ashley. Sol Campbell amazingly played in six straight tournaments and was a fantastic defender for Tottenham, Arsenal, Portsmouth and England. When Ashley snapped him up on a free, he was 35 and hadn’t played for England for three years.

The other was Danny Rose, who seemed to have more of an appetite for fish and chips than football by the time he was signed on a six-month loan. He had played for England the previous year but hasn’t since.

Forster and Carroll were both academy graduates sold by Mike Ashley. Parker was sold a month before Ashley had taken full control of the club and Milner was sold against Keegan’s wishes and went on to feature in the next four tournaments.

I guess technically you can say that Ashley did sign Carroll again but much like Campbell and Rose, he was well past it when he returned on a free to his boyhood club.

One of many positives to come out of this NUFC takeover could be seeing Newcastle players in the national team once again. A lot of people on this forum say that they aren’t bothered about England. This may be the case, but I go to a lot of England games and when my eye is scanning the flags around Wembley, I’m sure there’s always more Newcastle themed flags than any other clubs. Or maybe my eye is just trained to spot those.

Another baffling comment I sometimes read is that individuals would rather not have players in the national side as they might get injured. I understand the sentiment that there are a lot of international games, and it is frustrating early in the season, when we have three international breaks in three months. Michael Owen is a fine example of the dangers of having your players head off on international duty. We seem forever cursed by ‘keepers picking up injuries when with their national teams. From memory – Dubravka, Krul and Elliot all suffered injuries in international games over the last decade, which kept them out for lengthy periods. However, if we don’t have players representing their national teams then we aren’t likely to have a team that is capable of achieving much.

I think if we get back to having three or four Newcastle players in every England squad and going to tournaments, the collective interest in our national team will be hard to resist.

It’s only a matter of time now. Who can we expect to see as our first player to walk out at Wembley for England whilst contracted to Newcastle?

If Wilson was able to stay fit, I think he would have already done so by now. He scored 12 in 23 PL starts (plus 3 sub appearances) last season. If he’d managed to play 35+ games, you wouldn’t have bet against him getting close to 20. That would have given him a fighting chance to make the Euro 2020 squad over 16 goal Calvert-Lewin.

Shelvey is the only other pre-takeover player to be capped by England but I highly doubt he’ll ever make a squad again. It’s been seven years since the latest of his six caps and there are a lot of better, younger players in his position that Southgate can call upon. Despite his recent improved form, I still think he’d struggle to get in ahead of the other players on Southgate’s radar.

Kieran Trippier’s injury means he’ll miss the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast at the end of March. If he had stayed fit and kept his performances at the levels they were at, then it would have been a surprise to see him omitted.

Dan Burn has been imperious in his two games so far. He probably won’t do enough to get in for the March fixtures but could he sneak into the June squads if he maintains his form? Are the likes of Michael Keane or Tyrone Mings really better than him?

Matty Targett is another who has a chance if he maintains the form that he’s shown in his first brace of games too. Would he do it whilst still contracted to Newcastle though? For me, if continues the way he’s started, he’d be a no brainer signing in the summer.

If Joe Willock continues his rebirth and regains form similar to his successful half season, then he too could be knocking on the door. Certainly, that six-month spell last year would have had him on Southgate’s radar at the time. His main priority must be keeping his place in the Newcastle side though before he turns his ambitions beyond that. He’s still probably the player most likely to be replaced by Bruno when the time comes but he’s young enough to harbour ambitions of national recognition one day.

It could well be that none of the above three ever play for England. Maybe even Trippier won’t play again when you consider the competition in his position and his advancing years. He will only play a handful of games before the June fixtures so will likely miss out then. Wilson will certainly struggle to add to his four caps if he can’t maintain his fitness.

When it comes to the World Cup this winter. It’s impossible to predict who might be the first player in sixteen years to be contracted to Newcastle and make an England squad. If we get relegated, it’s practically certain there’ll be nobody again. If we stay up, then Trippier would be a contender for Qatar but there could be others too. The summer of 2022 will be the most exciting for a generation as long as we stay in this division.

