Opinion

Newcastle v West Ham player ratings results from NUFC fans – 2 stand out players and 5 on next level

The results of the Newcastle v West Ham player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this excellent 1-1 draw against David Moyes’ side?

Well, this latest promising performance away point, bringing two clear stand out players in the eyes of the fans.

Man of the match when making his Newcastle United debut at the age of 29 last Sunday against Villa, Dan Burn (8.2) once again United’s top man..

Another outstanding display at the heart of defence, what a start to his NUFC first team career, having not made it originally as a kid.

The big Geordie just edging it on Saturday from Joe Willock (8.1), ever improving form in recent games from the midfielder. Earning the match winning free-kick last weekend and this time scoring an excellent opportunist goal.

Following on, we have five players picked out as being the next level below Burn and Willock against West Ham.

Joelinton (7.6) doing what we now simply expect as the norm, a full on midfield performance as he got in and amongst the very decent Hammers midfield.

Just behind we have Matt Targett (7.5) who followed up an excellent debut in that 3-1 win over Everton, with another very impressive solid show on the left yesterday.

Fabian Schar (7.3) excellent again alongside Dan Burn and at times striding out of defence well with the ball. Whilst Ryan Fraser (7.3) another busy non-stop performance as his commitment and energy levels continue to thrive under Eddie Howe.

Martin Dubravka (7.0) was left badly exposed for the goal and had no chance with it. Apart from that though, looking so solid once again and did well to tip one first half close range effort from Bowen onto the bar.

At the other end of the scale, I don’t think anybody watching would disagree that Emil Krafth (5.5) was the one struggling at times. Getting a game as third choice with Trippier and Manquillo missing, the Swede gives it his all but too often gets caught out. A senseless free-kick given away that West Ham scored from.

Chris Wood (5.8) was for me very harshly judged again.

Put in another stamina sapping display when defending from the front and didn’t get a single quality cross in from either side of the pitch.

Completing the picture, Jonjo Shelvey (6.8) and Jacob Murphy (6.4) were decent on the day but maybe not quite at the level of most of their teammates.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 12.30pm Sunday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v West Ham player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 19 February 12.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

West Ham:

Dawson 32

Newcastle:

Willock 45+1

Possession was West Ham 47% (40%) Newcastle 53% (60%)

Total shots were West Ham 11 (6) Newcastle 14 (10)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (3) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were West Ham 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Guimaraes 88), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 79), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Fernandez, De Bolle, Gayle, Longstaff

(Eddie Howe frustrated with just one point and explains why Allan Saint-Maximin was missing – Read HERE)

(West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to this fully deserved draw – Read HERE)

(David Moyes very honest when reflecting on West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

