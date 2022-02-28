Player Ratings

Newcastle v Brentford player ratings results from NUFC fans – 5 stand out players including MOTM

The results of the Newcastle v Brentford player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this excellent 2-0 victory over Thomas Frank’s side?

A man of the match performance on Saturday and just one of the many NUFC players who has looked a totally different proposition under Eddie Howe.

Ryan Fraser (8.9) caused havoc on Saturday, setting up a series of chances and Joelinton heading the key opening goal from one of them.

Newcastle fans though making Fraser just one of five stand out players against Brentford, all of them getting an overall fan rating of 8.0 or better.

Joelinton (8.5) with yet another dominant midfield performance and this time topped off with that excellent headed goal.

On the left hand side, Matt Targett (8.3) yet again impressing, with Ryan Fraser moved to the left, signs of a really good partnership potentially developing.

Fabian Schar (8.2) hasn’t possibly got the recognition he deserves as others have taken the headlines, however, another very solid defensive display AND a superb assists for Willock’s killer goal.

The fifth stand out is Dan Burn. After two man of the match performances in his first two games, the (very!) big Geordie having to settle for ‘only’ an 8.0 rating and fifth in the pecking order.

Joe Willock (7.9) missed out on an 8+ rating by the smallest of margins but another very good display, a second goal and excellent finish in consecutive games, a massive boost to the team if he can keep this goal threat going.

Jonjo Shelvey (7.3) had a solid game, keeping the ball moving around the pitch and enjoying the extra space afforded by the early sending off.

Martin Dubravka (7.0) with a third clean sheet from the last five matches, those in front of him doing such a good job, it was added time before he was called on to make his first and only save of the day.

The other three starters played their part in the win, though maybe not at the level of the rest.

Emil Krafth (6.8) steady enough filling in at right-back, whilst Jacob Murphy (6.4) put in his usual ok performance but lacks any real goal threat.

Speaking of which, how Chris Wood (6.3) could do with a goal. Ryan Fraser creating a great first half chance which the Kiwi should have buried but too close to the keeper. Worked hard as usual but great if he can start adding goals as well.

A special mention for sub Bruno Guimares (7.2), we got a bit more of a look at him this time and in the half hour or so he looks a class act, his smooth passing and movement giving an indication of the player we have signed.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8am Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Brentford player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 26 February 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Brentford:

Red card Dasilva (11)

Newcastle:

Joelinton 33, Willock 44

Possession was Brentford 37% (35%) Newcastle 63% (65%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (0) Newcastle 26 (14)

Shots on target were Brentford 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (8)

Corners were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 6 (3)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Lascelles 83), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 90), Murphy (Guimaraes 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff

