Newcastle v Aston Villa player ratings results from NUFC fans – 2 stand out players and 3 next level

The results of the Newcastle v Aston Villa player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this excellent 1-0 victory against Steven Gerrard’s side?

Well, this latest win bringing two clear stand out players in the eyes of the fans.

Making his Newcastle United debut at the age of 29, after not making it at NUFC as a kid, step forward Dan Burn (8.6).

An outstanding display at the heart of defence, what a first match for the lifelong fan.

Not far behind was Kieran Trippier (8.3), match winner and excellent yet again on that right flank. Four PL starts and ten points for Newcastle United, just hoping he will be back sooner than expected and he won’t be too badly missed.

On the next level, we have a trio of players picked out as being the next level below Burn and Trippier against Villa.

Fabian Schar (7.6) thriving on his partnership with Dan Burn, whilst Ryan Fraser (7.4) continues to up his game under Eddie Howe – ran himself into the ground and played well.

Also in that trio, Mr Consistency now in midfield, Joelinton (7.3). Maybe not quite at the level of the last two wins but played a key role in another non-stop performance.

At the other end of the scale, the two furthest forward players polling the very lowest marks.

Chris Wood (5.9) for me very harshly judged, had one decent opening outside the box that he wasted but pretty much minimal service otherwise. Put in another stamina sapping display when defending from the front and offering an out ball that he battled for every time.

Not one of his going days for Allan Saint-Maximin (6.3), although he did contribute to an extent late on, when making a number of runs with the ball that helped relieve pressure. Up against a tough in-form opponent in Matty Cash which potentially played a decent part in his quiet offering on Sunday.

The other four starters all had solid matches, with Javier Manquillo (7.0) stopping Villa on our left and a loss to the team when he was forced off through injury.

Joe Willock (7.0) also continues to head in the right direction with a full of energy display AND a bit more threat coming back into his game, a driving run earning the key free-kick for Trippier to convert.

Martin Dubravka (6.8) back in the groove and only one goal conceded in the last five hours or so of PL action, whilst Jonjo Shelvey (6.8) maintained his higher commitment and running levels that we have seen in recent matches.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 10.30am Wednesday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 – Sunday 13 February 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Trippier (35)

Aston Villa:

Possession was Newcastle 37% Villa 63%

Total shots were Newcastle 10 Villa 11

Shots on target were Newcastle 2 Villa 1

Corners were Newcastle 3 Villa 6

Crowd: 52,207 (3,000 Villa)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 48), Schar, Burn, Manquillo (Dummett 45+5), Shelvey, Willock (Bruno 90+2), Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle

