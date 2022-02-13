Opinion

Newcastle United – Unrelated observations

Now that the frenzy of last month’s Newcastle United transfer window has subsided and all of the no nothing gobsh.tes have said their five pennorth…

I’ve been wondering when we’re going to get an in-depth report into the dealings of the new Southampton owner, who seemed to appear from nowhere and was waved through without any queries or objections from anyone.

When you think of the upheaval and rank hypocrisy that took place during the Newcastle United takeover, then he surely must be a paragon of virtue who is above any form of investigation. It’s just a thought.

I see that the former lead singer of Frankie goes to Hollywood has decided to demonstrate against our club’s ownership next week at West Ham, which is fine, although as he’s a Scouser, why go to London? Probably needing the publicity.

A criticism frequently levelled against the NUFC fan base is that we have unrealistic expectations.

We are football fans, all fans of every club have unrealistic expectations, for some they do get what they’re hoping for but the vast majority go and support their team week in week out with little or no reward, we’re no different.

Also, I don’t understand why lots of people around the country have so many opinions about our club, when in reality I personally couldn’t give a toss about what’s happening at any other club.

Tuesday was a great result for Newcastle United against Everton and it proved to me yet again, Dele Ali is still the same sly, self-obsessed t.rd he’s always been.

Finally, it was good to see that the boing boing Baggies Brucey bounce dropped them three places after one game, you couldn’t write it, but then again we could.

