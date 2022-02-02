Opinion

Newcastle United to now target free agents after transfer window? Usual nonsense

Like the rest of you, I am now used to the sheer level of nonsense written about Newcastle United.

Though I suppose ‘used to’ isn’t strictly true, as in realty it is impossible for your brain to properly process just how bad things are in this brave new world, of reporting on NUFC and pretty much everything else.

Maybe more a case of myself and the rest of you now never surprised at just how low the barrel will be scraped, when it comes to trying to get your attention online, with regard to Newcastle United.

Which brings me to this Wednesday morning.

If you thought the speculation had at last ended, regarding players Newcastle United could sign to help in this 2021/22 relegation fight, think again.

Honestly, I see this same nonsense emerging every year, without fail.

I won’t name the journalist / newspaper to save their embarrassment but according to them, Newcastle United could still sign one or more of these four players (or a number of others) – Elkeson, Diego Costa, Mateo Musacchio, Laurent Koscielny

You see, these players have no club and so they are free agents, according to the article, players ‘that Newcastle United could still sign before the summer.’

The article going on to say that these individuals are ones who ‘Newcastle could target in the next few days and weeks.’

The reality of course, is something different.

Newcastle United won’t be able to sign anybody in the ‘weeks’, or indeed months, ahead ‘before the summer.’

The end of a transfer window sees all Premier League clubs having to swiftly submit the 25 names of the players who will make up their Premier League squad, no other players (unless classed as under 21s) able to play in PL matches.

If Newcastle United and / or any of the other 19 Premier League clubs haven’t yet sent in their list of 25 players, they will be doing imminently.

Looking at the situation a year ago, the January 2021 transfer window ended on 1 February 2021 (the 31 January falling on a Sunday, so an extra day allowed to complete business), then on 5 February 2021 the official Premier League site published all twenty Premier League 25 man squads to see out the season.

Once you name 25 players you can’t sign and play any other players, whether free agents or not.

This time, the Premier League transfer window deadline fell on 31 January 2022 and four days following that will take us up to Friday 4 February 2022, which I take it will be the very very latest the squads will be made public.

So in reality, the deadline for the 20 PL clubs naming their official 25 man squads for the rest of the season, will almost surely have passed. As no doubt the Premier League will need time to scrutinise all 500 or so players to make sure they are all ok to be registered to play etc.

What makes it even more laughable when journalists are writing these stories, is that Newcastle United are already in a position of having three too many players for the rest of this season. January transfer activity and players reportedly refusing to move out on loan to other clubs, meaning that Newcastle have 28 senior players for 25 places.

Rumours that Jamal Lewis and Ciaran Clark are two set to be left out, plus one other.

Newcastle United having to pay the wages for the rest of the season for three players who won’t be able to play a single minute. The idea of making that four players being paid to do nothing, to accommodate an ageing free agent who no other Premier League club was desperate to sign…not happening.

It gets better though.

As even once Newcastle United do have their official 25 man Premier League squad announced, it won’t stop some journalists.

In previous years we have seen any number of Newcastle United transfer ‘exclusives’, claiming that NUFC are in talks / set to sign free agent ‘insert name’ even AFTER Newcastle have committed to and registered a full 25 man squad. Signings that are actually impossible for NUFC to make and yet journalists claiming an ‘exclusive’ and ‘inside information’ on the imaginary made up deals.

Amongst the classics we have previously seen, a number of journalists ran ‘exclusives’ in February 2021 claiming that Ahmed Musa and Daniel Sturridge were going to sign for Newcastle United, despite NUFC having named a full 25 man PL squad already…

