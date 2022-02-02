Opinion

Newcastle United signings – Analysing exactly what Eddie Howe and the new owners have signed…

The first transfer window under the new ownership and head coach now complete, five Newcastle United signings made.

Eddie Howe reaching the end of January with a much stronger squad.

While some targets were missed, most notably Manchester United’s Jessie Lingard, these new Newcastle United signings have undoubtedly strengthened our push for Premier League survival.

Here’s a look at our new signings in more detail.

Kieran Trippier

The first signing of the new regime, the England international was secured from Atletico Madrid at a very reasonable price for a player of his considerable talent and experience.

On the books of Manchester City as a youngster, Trippier made his name at Burnley. In four seasons at Turf Moor, Trippier played 185 games, scored seven goals and claimed 37 assists.

This was enough to attract the attention of Tottenham Hotspur, where Trippier would initially serve as understudy to Kyle Walker. However, following Walker’s transfer to Manchester City in the summer of 2017, Trippier made the right back position his own and was a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s side that reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2019. In his final two seasons at the club, Trippier made 73 appearances, claimed 14 assists and scored one goal.

His form at club level led to international recognition and he has been an important part of the success England have enjoyed under Gareth Southgate with Trippier featuring at the World Cup in 2018 and Euro 2020.

He spent the last two and a half seasons at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone, where he won the La Liga title in 2020-21, his first major piece of silverware.

Having previously worked with Eddie Howe at Burnley, both parties were keen to reunite and Trippier has made an impressive start to his Newcastle United career, looking like the leader that Newcastle have lacked over the last couple of seasons. A quality signing.

Chris Wood

An acquisition that took many people by surprise, but one borne of necessity, with the injury suffered by Callum Wilson.

Whilst not the most exciting player that will come through the doors of St James Park over the next few years, Wood has decent Premier League pedigree.

After an outstanding season for Leeds United in the Championship in 2016-17, scoring 30 goals in 48 matches, Wood secured a move to Premier League side Burnley. In his first four seasons at the club Wood was a constant menace to defences, hitting double figures in the Premier League every season and scoring 53 goals in 165 appearances. His record is all the more impressive given that Burnley are one of the Premier League’s lowest scorers and often struggle at the bottom end of the table. Wood’s signing also significantly weakened a key relegation rival in Burnley, depriving them of their key attacking threat.

So far, Wood has played 90 minutes in both matches against Watford and Leeds United, which has seen Newcastle pick up four points. While a different player to Wilson, Wood has provided a real physical threat up front. His long-term future at the club probably depends on whether we stay up this season. Stay up and Wood will likely move on. However, if we fail in our battle against relegation, Wood will likely have a key part to play in our attempt to regain our Premier League status.

Dan Burn

On the books of Newcastle United as a youngster, Burn signed for Darlington at the age of 16. However, his time at the club would be short with Burn’s performances attracting the attention of then Premier League club Fulham, who he would join at the end of the 2010-11. After loan spells at Yeovil Town and Birmingham City, Burn would go on to make 69 appearances for Fulham before moving to Wigan Athletic where he would stay for two seasons. He impressed at Wigan and his efforts there would earn Burn a move to the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Burn’s towering presence and versatility has stood out, particularly under the management of Graham Potter, earning Burn his dream move to his boyhood club. Burn’s ability to play left back or centre back should see him feature heavily in the club’s relegation battle.

Matt Targett

Another signing that strengthens our very leaky defence, Targett was secured on a loan until the end of the season from Aston Villa.

An experienced left back, Targett’s impressive performances for Villa saw him voted Player’s Player of the Season in 2020-21. Despite that though, the signing of Lucas Digne from Everton, left Targett looking for a move to secure regular first team football which he will surely receive at St James Park given the problems we have had in this position with Jamal Lewis, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie all being given a run to varying degrees of success.

Targett should represent a significant upgrade on these players and will likely go straight into Eddie Howe’s team against Everton.

Bruno Guimaraes

Undoubtedly our most impressive signing of the transfer window, given that Guimaraes was rumoured to have a number of other suitors for his services, including Juventus and Arsenal.

A full international for Brazil and an Olympic gold medal winner at Tokyo 2020, Guimaraes had made his breakthrough at club level in his homeland with Athletico Paranaense. During two full seasons with the club Guimaraes enjoyed great success, playing 106 games and scoring 10 goals. He also won plenty of silverware, picking up winners medals in the Brazilian Cup, the Campeonato Paranaense (the top flight league in the Brazilian state of Parana and the Copa Sudamericana (South America’s equivalent of the Europa League).

His passing ability and leadership qualities inevitably started to attract attention from further afield and it would be French club Lyon who would secure his services in January 2020 for a reported fee of 20 million euros. During his time in France he has continually impressed, scoring three goals and claiming eight assists in 71 appearances.

His passing has continued to set him apart with a pass completion rate standing at 88% during his time in France. He has been the player that makes Lyon tick, averaging 66 passes a game, screening their defence effectively and having the vision to launch counter attacks with an impressive repertoire of long range passing.

From the evidence available, it would appear that in Guimaraes, Newcastle have managed to secure a player with the potential to be genuinely world class. A real success story for Newcastle United.

