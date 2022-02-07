News

Newcastle United set to appoint Director of Football after official Brighton statement

Dan Ashworth is on his way to Newcastle United.

The new Newcastle United owners finally set to land their man.

Brighton issuing an official statement on Monday, revealing that Dan Ashworth had resigned.

The Seagulls don’t name Newcastle United in their statement (see below), instead simply saying Ashworth is moving to ‘another Premier League club.’

However, as well as the longstanding belief that Dan Ashworth was going to be the Newcastle United appointment, right across the media they are confirming that indeed the unnamed new club, is indeed NUFC.

Brighton have always said they will not stand in the way of their senior people moving on, if that person feels a more ambitious situation lies elsewhere for them.

However, Brighton are no mugs and haven’t made things easy in terms of a swift mid-season move, with the official statement including this…

‘In line with his contractual terms, Ashworth will now begin an extended period of gardening leave, after which he will be able to take up a new position elsewhere.

He will continue to report to deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber for any duties required during his notice period but, as is standard procedure with such occurrences, he will not be expected to attend the club’s premises or matches after his handover is completed later this week.’

We have seen some pretty embarrassing reporting and similar hysterical comments from some Newcastle fans, bemoaning why the new NUFC owners hadn’t made an immediate appointment of a Director of Football. However, in the real world whilst it would be easy to just bring in someone, someone who is not employed at the moment, if there is somebody who you think is the right long-term candidate and is working currently elsewhere, you can’t (usually) simply insist they immediately move, even if that person wants to do so.

Brighton clearly wanted Dan Ashworth to stay and oversee what has been a very busy January in terms of players going in and out of the club at all levels. Whilst the statement mentions ‘an extended period of gardening leave’ before he can take up his new post, during that time Brighton able to still call upon Ashworth’s expertise.

So in reality, whilst Newcastle United will likely announce Dan Ashworth in the very near future, it sounds very much like end of the season when he will end his Brighton gardening leave and take up his role at St James Park.

I think it is great news that the new Newcastle United owners have gone to such lengths to get the right man, who they believe is the best person for the mid-term and long-term, not rushing just anybody in as part of a desperate attempt to avoid relegation.

Brighton Official Announcement – 7 February 2022:

‘Dan Ashworth has resigned from his position as technical director to take a similar role at another Premier League club.

Former Everton and Rangers player and Scotland international David Weir becomes the club’s acting technical director with immediate effect, having recently been promoted to assistant technical director.

In line with his contractual terms, Ashworth will now begin an extended period of gardening leave, after which he will be able to take up a new position elsewhere.

He will continue to report to deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber for any duties required during his notice period but, as is standard procedure with such occurrences, he will not be expected to attend the club’s premises or matches after his handover is completed later this week.

Paul commented, “We are sorry to learn of Dan’s decision. He’s been an important part of the club’s senior management team since joining us from The FA, and has made a significant contribution to our club’s progress in the Premier League and Women’s Super League.

“On a personal level, I will be sad to see Dan leave as we’d developed a close day to day working relationship. Dan’s been an excellent colleague and has become a good friend as well. I wish Dan and his family well for the future.

“However, as is the case with all top-quality people in any industry, we are always conscious of the risk of losing key staff to a rival. With that in mind, we always put in place contingencies and succession plans that are designed to minimise the impact on our club.

“As such, our assistant technical director, David Weir, will now step up and assume the role of acting technical director. He is someone with an excellent knowledge of the role and of our club’s culture from working side-by-side with Dan.

“As previously, we will conduct a search process for the role of technical director, as it is only right to do so. We anticipate a lot of high-calibre applicants but we also fully expect and hope David will be a candidate in this process.”

Chairman Tony Bloom added, “We are extremely disappointed that Dan will no longer be our technical director. He leaves a significant legacy in place and for that we are greatly appreciative.

“Dan’s done an outstanding job and helped build on the progress the club had already made across all of our technical areas. I wish Dan and his family well for the future.”

