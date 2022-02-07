Opinion

Newcastle United owners timeline is astonishing – Real life update

It is exactly four months since the new Newcastle United owners completed the takeover.

I say ‘new’ because four months is absolutely no time at all, for the new administration to have been in charge.

Day one of course was 7 October 2021 when the Newcastle United owners were handed the keys to St James Park from Mike Ashley.

An absolutely ginormous task to repair 14+ years of neglect, zero ambition for the football club and almost a decade and a half of Mike Ashley using NUFC simply to boost his personal fortune and those others who hold shares in his retail empire.

Fair to say that an awful lot has been said about the new Newcastle United owners since the takeover, not much of it positive, at least when we are talking about the media.

Obviously we knew pretty much what to expect when it came to coverage of the human rights angle due to the 80% ownership by the Saudi Arabia PIF. After all, we had already experienced it for almost two years, since the first reports of this potential Newcastle United takeover, early in 2020.

Much of that coverage is fair enough, though a lot of it isn’t. However, when it comes to the actual running of Newcastle United, I find the vast majority of what the media say, absolutely laughable.

The criticism of the new Newcastle United owners is often taken to ridiculous (nonsensical) lengths…compared to the reality:

Here is a brief timeline of what has happened under the new Newcastle United owners:

Day One (7 October 2021) – Mike Ashley leaves and hands keys to St James Park to the consortium.

Day Fourteen (20 October 2021) – Steve Bruce sacked.

Day Thirty Three (8 November 2021) – Eddie Howe appointed as new NUFC Head Coach.

(9 November 2021) – The Newcastle United owners put another £38.5m into the club in return for just one 5p nominal value share (believed to be cash injection from Saudi PIF and done this way so as not to diminish the 10% shareholdings owned by Amanda Staveley and the Reuben family. The cash injection believed to be going in to help finance the January signings, as well as general running costs).

Day Forty (15 November 2021) – Bruce’s coaching team Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence are sacked.

Day Forty One (16 November 2021) – Club confirm Eddie Howe’s coaching team.

Day Forty Four (19 November 2021) – Lee Charnley sacked.

Day Sixty One (6 December 2021) – Sports Direct signs start to come down at St James Park.

Day Seventy Four (19 December 2021) – St James Park hosts first game since May 2007 without Sports Direct defacing St James Park.

Day Ninety Three (7 January 2022) – England full-back Kieran Trippier is bought for an initial £12m from Atletico Madrid.

Day Ninety Nine (13 January 2022) – Chris Wood is bought for £25m from relegation rivals Burnley after triggering his release clause, Wood having scored 10+ goals in each of the last four Premier League seasons.

Day One Hundred and Ten (24 January 2022) – The Newcastle United owners put another £40m into the club in return for just one 5p nominal value share (believed to be cash injection from Saudi PIF and done this way so as not to diminish the 10% shareholdings owned by Amanda Staveley and the Reuben family, The cash injection believed to be going in to help finance the January signings).

Day One Hundred and Sixteen (30 January 2022) – Brazil international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is signed for an initial £35m.

Day One Hundred and Seventeen (31 January 2022) – Full-back Matt Targett signs on loan at Newcastle, having started 17 of Villa’s 21 PL matches this season.

Day One Hundred and Seventeen (31 January 2022) – Lifelong Newcastle fan Dan Burn is signed from Brighton for £13m.

Day One Hundred and Seventeen (31 January 2022) – The January window ends with at least £85m committed on guaranteed transfer fees and once add-ons are taken into account, more has been spent than all 14 of NUFC’s January windows under Mike Ashley.

Day One Hundred and Twenty Three (6 February 2022) – The Newcastle United owners announce that from now on, they will be paying all staff at least the (higher) minimum living wage, not just the legally obliged national minimum wage.

Day One Hundred and Twenty Four (7 February 2022) – The very highly rated Dan Ashworth resigns from Brighton and after a period of gardening leave, will become Newcastle United’s Director of Football.

We are now at only day 124 that the new Newcastle United owners have been in charge, exactly four months since taking charge, yet outsiders continue to try and ridicule the supposed lack of action in this time period.

Honestly, just look once again at the above, what the new Newcastle United owners have achieved in only four months, compared to how few positives we saw across the entire one hundred and seventy three months whilst Mike Ashley had his claws into NUFC.

