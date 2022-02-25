News

Newcastle United owners continue to do right by local non-league clubs

Back in December, we brought you news of the very different way that the Newcastle United owners and Sunderland owners were looking after local non-league clubs.

Two months ago (see below), Ashington AFC thanking Newcastle United owners for their generosity.

Whilst Crook Town were not quite so thankful to the Sunderland owners…

Ashington AFC losing to the NUFC Under 23s but expressing their gratitude that the visitors donated their share of the gate receipts to the hosts.

Meanwhile, Crook Town beat Sunderland Under 23s BUT received a bill for £710.50 from the (alleged) billionaire (part!) owner of Sunderland.

Fast forward to last night, the NUFC Under 23s once again in Northumberland Senior Cup action against non-league opposition.

At the Daren Persson Stadium, a very healthy crowd seeing North Shields take on the best young NUFC players.

The hosts took the lead, only for United to equalise through Jay Turner-Cooke.

Newcastle eventually winning 4-2 on penalties, with the elusive Santiago Munoz making a rare appearance as a substitute and scoring one of the NUFC pens.

Following the game though, North Shields despite their disappointment, quick to thank the Newcastle United owners for giving a helping hand to their non-league neighbours.

THANK YOU | North Shields Football Club would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to @NUFC who have kindly donated all of the gate receipts to North Shields. This means a great deal to us, thank you! 🔴⚪🔴⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪#LocalFootball#RiseOfNE29 #HowayTheRobins #NUFC pic.twitter.com/2jdglYhYP3 — North Shields Football Club (@NorthShieldsFC) February 25, 2022

The Mag – 18 December 2021:

The very different way Newcastle United owners and Sunderland owners look after local non-league clubs.

Newcastle United took on Ashington AFC on Tuesday night.

The annual Northumberland Senior Cup sees the young NUFC Under 23s take on the local non-league sides.

Good experience for both AND the chance for the local non-league sides to bank an extra few quid if they draw Newcastle United.

Tuesday’s game was a cracker, the United youngsters quickly going two up, only for two goals from the home side to level it.

The NUFC Under 23s holding their nerve to win the penalty shootout 5-3 and go through to the semi-final of the Northumberland Senior Cup.

A good night all round, with the crowd of 1,357 a new stadium record, so a few quid into the Ashington coffers via paying to get in and pie sales etc. The money boosted by this gesture from Newcastle United…

We would like to say a massive thank you to @NUFC U23s who have tonight donated their share of the gate revenue back to @Ashington_FC. A great gesture from the club which we appreciate! pic.twitter.com/YaczxGiUGr — Ashington AFC (@Ashington_FC) December 14, 2021

The following night, it was the turn of Sunderland.

In the Durham Challenge Cup, the Sunderland Under 23s travelled to play Crook Town.

On this occasion, a crowd of 534 paid to watch the Sunderland youngsters take on the non-league club.

After the usual deductions / costs, the balance leftover was £1,421. Not a fortune but a nice little shot in the arm for Crook Town.

Local non-league football stalwart Mike Amos though, has revealed that Crook Town got not such a nice little surprise following the game (which they won 1-0 against Sunderland…).

Sunderland getting in touch to ask for £710.50, their share of the gate money.

Sunderland fans repeatedly claim that they are going to be going places under their billionaire owner.

Well if they are looking on the goodwill of local people helping them to get wherever that is they think they might end up, maybe Sunderland should have a rethink on who at this moment in time could be using that £710 (and fifty pence!) better, themselves or Crook Town.

The final word to the Crook Town Chairman, who says he is ‘disgusted’ with how Sunderland have acted.

Mike Amos Grass Roots Football blog – 17 December 2021:

Since they like to be known as the Black Cats, it might be supposed lucky when Sunderland FC cross your path. Crook Town take a different view.

Town hosted Sunderland’s under-23 side on Wednesday in the Durham Challenge Cup, 534 spectators attracted to the Millfield. After the usual deductions, the balance was £1,421.

Frequently these days, the big boys waive their right to half of the gate on such occasions – as did Newcastle United when 1,300+ turned out at Ashington the evening previously.

No such luck with Sunderland. Crook this morning received a request for £710 (and fifty pence.) Club chairman Vince Kirkup, the most urbane of men, is angry.

“We have to work hard for every penny we get and they’re a multi-million pound club. I know they’re entitled to their cut but it’s become an accustomed and much appreciated gesture that the big clubs don’t take it. To be honest, I’m disgusted.”

The score? Oh aye. Crook Town 1 Sunderland 0.’

