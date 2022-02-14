News

Newcastle United Official Announcement – Very bad news on Kieran Trippier

An official announcement from Newcastle United has revealed very bad news on Kieran Trippier on Monday.

The England defender has been outstanding for Newcastle since becoming the first signing for Eddie Howe and the new NUFC owners last month.

The four Premier League games with Kieran Trippier starting, have seen three wins and a draw, only two goals conceded and Kieran Trippier himself scoring two key goals from free-kicks.

However, Kieran Trippier was forced off just after half-time on Sunday with a foot injury, the club now saying (see below) ‘scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.’

Needless to say, hurry back soon please.

However, whatever part Kieran Trippier does or doesn’t play over the course of the remaining 15 matches, I can safely say I don’t think any way that Newcastle would have got ten points these past four games without him.

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 14 February 2022:

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is set to be sidelined for the club’s upcoming fixtures after fracturing a bone in his foot during Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old scored the game’s only goal at St. James’ Park to help the Magpies to a third successive Premier League win, but had to be substituted early in the second half after sustaining a foot injury.

Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.

Everyone at the club wishes Kieran a speedy recovery.’

