News

Newcastle United official announcement on Monday – Another match has been moved

An official announcement from Newcastle United has revealed that yet another match has been moved.

Monday’s announcement sees the Crystal Palace home game changed.

It is now scheduled for Sunday 20 March with a 2pm kick-off at St James Park BUT this will only take place on that date if Crystal Palace lose at home to Stoke in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday 1 March.

The TV choices for the first couple of rounds of Premier League matches in April are also imminent for an announcement.

The second half of April’s fixtures and TV changes will only be announced once those FA Cup matches take place in the first midweek of March and the sixth round draw is made.

The full confirmed Newcastle United schedule up to and including Everton away on Thursday 17 March, is detailed below.

Newcastle United official announcement – 21 February 2022:

‘The Premier League have confirmed that Newcastle United’s home game against Crystal Palace has been rearranged.

The clash at St. James’ Park will now kick off at 2pm (GMT) on Sunday, 20th March – 23 hours later than originally scheduled.

This is a result of the Magpies’ postponed match at Everton being rearranged for Thursday, 17th March.

However, the new date for the Eagles fixture remains subject to the South London club’s progress in the Emirates FA Cup.

They are still in the competition, and are at home to Stoke City in the fifth round. As a result, tickets are not yet on sale for the game.’

Confirmed February and March Newcastle United matches:

Saturday 19 February 12.30pm – West Ham Away (BT Sport)

Saturday 26 February 3pm – Brentford Away

Saturday 5 March 3pm – Brighton Home

Thursday 10 March 7.30pm – Southampton Away

Sunday 13 March 2pm – Chelsea away (Sky Sports)

Thursday 17 March 7.45pm – Everton away (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 20 March 2pm – Crystal Palace home (Unless Palace still in the FA Cup)

